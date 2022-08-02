Never-before-seen footage shows Harry Styles at the start of One Direction

One Direction fans, this one is for you! Exactly 12 years ago, the bad boy started activities with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, during the auditions of the British reality show The X Factor. Now, she painted a novelty. Follow:



After the worldwide success, the group announced a break in 2016 and, since then, the members have only pursued a solo career.

Although disbanded, the group still has an immense legion of fans. So every July 23, hopeful admirers of the band continue to celebrate the anniversary of the day the quintet was formed. With that in mind, The X Factor has shared rare footage of how the boy band was formed.

The video shows judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger defining the composition of One Direction. Candidates were eliminated in the individual qualifiers, but were called back to the stage, where they had another chance, only api as a group.

“Judging by the faces of some of you, I know this is a very difficult time. We’ve thought a lot about this and each of you individually and we feel that you are too talented to leave the competition. We think it’s going to be a great idea to have two separate groups.” At the same time, the girlband Belle Amie was also created, extinct in 2014. Watch the video:

The band ended up in third place on the show, behind only Rebecca Ferguson and Matt Cardle, respectively. Despite not being champions of The X Factor, One Direction has won a loyal legion of fans to this day.

In 2011, they debuted with the album “Up All Night” and soon embarked on their first tour. During the group’s career, they released a total of five albums, four DVDs and toured three times. In the last one, they performed in Brazil in 2014.

However, in 2015, Malik announced his departure from the band shortly before the release of the last record, “Made in The AM”. Some time later, the group gave the sad news that they went on hiatus, and since then they have been dedicating themselves to solo projects.

Harry Styles in the MCU?

It looks like Harry Styles is really stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to the British newspaper The Sunthe singer would have closed a contract worth US$ 100 million (about R$ 517 million, at the current price) to act in five more projects of the studio in the coming years.

According to sources, the singer will appear in different projects such as Eros, or Starfox, younger brother of the villain Thanos, after his surprise participation in “Eternals” (2021). During Comic-Con in San Diego, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, even confirmed that Harry will appear in a new film, in addition to stating that there are already plans for continuation of franchises and new spin-offs of the comics.

The source also says that Marvel spoke with Harry for about 18 months. “Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, his star is so huge that it transcends just film and music,” he says.