New album? Márcia Sensitiva makes predictions for Rihanna’s career

Sensitive Marcia was the guest of ‘poccast’ which aired last Friday (29). In the conversation, the astrologer made predictions for several famous people. Between them, Rihanna! Asked about the possibility of the international pop star returning to a musical career, the sensitive responded positively. “She sings again yes”he said.

The astrologer assured that the diva, who is now dedicated to her business as a businesswoman, will sing again and even set a date: “only from the middle of next year”. According to Márcia, the singer will come in 2023 with “a wonderful album”.

Recently, Rihanna appeared on the list of Richest Women in the US in 2022 gives Forbes. Is it over there is the youngest billionaire in the United States. The singer has a net worth of $1.4 billion and runs her cosmetics brand. Fenty, Besides the Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

The ranking also includes names like Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Kris Jenner. Another song artist that appears on the list is Madonna, in the 47th position with US$ 575 million. In 48th place, comes Taylor Swiftwith a net worth of US$ 570 million.

In addition to eight best-selling albums. with your brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna generated revenue of US$ 550 million in 2020, while the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty was valued at $3 billion. The star owns 30% of this company, according to the Value Invest.

the son of Rihanna and A$AP Rockywho was born on the 13th of May, has already entered the world on the list of the richest babies in the world. showbiz. With a net worth of US$ 1.4 billion dollars (about 7.3 billion reais), the child unseated the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The little one, who has not yet been named, is heir to the sum of the fortunes of his mother, who raised more than one billion dollars between record sales, concerts and business as a businesswoman, and his father, who accumulates a total of around of 9.3 million dollars.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby will inherit $935 million from the parents. The boy, who was being called Wolf, will have another name, not yet revealed by the couple.

The buzz site list Bingohas at its top the heirs of Kim Kardashian and the ex-husband Kanye West, who have a fortune of 3.2 million dollars. Just below come the children of Beyonce and Jay-Z. Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter are supported by the parents’ $1.7 billion.

According to information from peopleRihanna is at her home in Los Angeles resting with the baby. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mother.”said a source of the vehicle.

