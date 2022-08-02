New report shows best mobile operators in Brazil | Telephony

A report published by Opensignal named Claro as the telephone company with the best mobile internet experience in the country. The operator won 13 of the 15 categories evaluated by the company’s survey specializing in network data, including Download Speed. In this regard, it occupies the first place with an average rate of 21.7 Mb/s and is 5.6 Mb/s (34.8%) ahead of Vivo, with 16.1 Mb/s. The podium repeats itself when specifically considering 5G.

The video, gaming and voice application experiences are also better at Claro, according to the study. Opensignal analyzed the three main mobile operators in the country: Claro, TIM and Vivo. Oi was left out since, in April 2022, it was sold to the consortium formed by the other three rivals for R$ 15.9 billion.

🔎 How to order the free kit to watch satellite TV

2 of 4 Report named Claro as the telephone company with the best mobile Internet experience in the country — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Parreiras Report pointed to Claro as the telephone company with the best mobile Internet experience in the country — Photo: Reproduction/Caroline Parreiras

In addition to Claro, TIM is also highlighted in a report

According to the survey, Claro is the big winner of the speed awards in general, including the Upload Speed ​​Experience, with a score of 7.6 Mbps, this time, followed by TIM, with 0.7 Mbps (10.1%).

TIM appears ahead in two aspects: Core Consistent Quality and Availability. The company achieved a score of 84% in the consistency category, which measures the percentage of user tests that met the recommended minimum performance thresholds.

TIM users connected to 3G networks or higher 95.6% of the time. Vivo was only 0.6 percentage point behind first place. Claro comes in third place, 2.1 percentage points behind the winner.

Opensignal points out that availability metrics are made by measuring the proportion of time people have a network connection, in places they usually frequent rather than in sparsely populated fields. That is, when users have a connection rather than where, according to the company, provides a more accurate reflection of the true experience.

3 of 4 New report indicates the fastest telephone operators in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Opensignal New report indicates the fastest telephone operators in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Opensignal

Opensignal also pointed out that Claro is the only operator in Brazil to classify itself in the Acceptable category (74 – 80) for Voice App Experience – experience with voice applications. This modality is part of the overall user experience ratings with the network and means that some consumers were satisfied, but others experienced noticeable impairments in call quality.

The company also won the Video Experience and Gaming Experience awards, but that doesn’t mean the numbers are positive. The company’s overall video experience score is 43.5 – considered fair – for being poor in high definition videos and satisfactory when played in low definition. In terms of games, the performance was 62.1, considered bad by the report’s ranking.

4 of 4 New report indicates the fastest telephone operators operating on the 5G network — Photo: Disclosure/Opensignal New report indicates the fastest telephone operators operating on the 5G network — Photo: Disclosure / Opensignal

The study carried out by Opensignal with TIM, Claro and Vivo also included the 5G network, which was recently introduced in the country. Divided into video experiences, games, voice applications, downloading and sending, in addition to the measurement of availability and reach, the ranking of operators shows Claro and TIM sharing the podium of speeds, with scores in the range of 51.6 Mb/s and 54 .3 Mbps.

In the Upload category, casadinha is repeated with both operators with scores in the range of 20.9 Mb/s to 21.6 Mbps. According to the report, TIM and Claro achieved speeds 3.1 and 2.7 times faster when connected to 5G compared to the average across all generations of mobile technology (Upload Speed ​​Experience).

Despite sharing these two podiums, the big winner was Claro, which won first place in all stages evaluated.

5G began operating in Brazil in July, with Brasília as the pioneer capital. Last Friday (29), the fifth generation internet network was also released in the cities of Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre. The next cities to receive the signal are Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia, all without a defined date. Other capitals should receive 5G by September 29.