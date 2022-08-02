Nokia 8210 4G, a nostalgic “brick”, begins to be sold together with a flip phone – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE HMD Globalcurrent parent company Nokiaannounced three cell phones in July: Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio. Now, less than a month after the launch, the first two models have started to be sold in some European countries. Both bring modest specifications, but bet on a nostalgic classic design that should attract many fans of the Finnish manufacturer.

Nokia 8210 4G (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

The Nokia 8210 4G, which is a “reimagining” of the first version released 23 years ago during Paris Fashion Week, delivers a robust build and long battery life. The Nokia 2660 Flip, as its name suggests, features the “opens and closes” format and comes to the market with a simple (but elegant) design in red.

For now, both are available in Italy, Germany and France for 79 euros (R$ 423 in direct conversion). In the United Kingdom, interested parties need to pay £64.99 (R$ 416 in direct conversion) if they want to take them home.

There is still no release date for the Brazilian market.

Nokia 8210 4G and 2660 Flip bet on the classic

In specs, both models are pretty straightforward. In fact, according to Nokia, the proposal is to reach the public that wants to “escape the fatigue of technology and the culture of always being connected”.

The latest edition of the 8210 features a robust build and a removable 1,450 mAh battery, which promises an autonomy of several weeks. The screen measures 2.8 inches with QVGA resolution, while at the bottom are the physical navigation/number buttons. The brand even introduced a simple VGA resolution camera.

Inside, there’s a Unisoc T107 processor with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 32GB. The embedded software is the S30+.

Nokia 2660 Flip (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

The Nokia 2660 Flip shares the same specs as the 8210 4G. The differences are due to the 1.77-inch external screen and the emergency button on the side, which allows you to contact other people in urgent cases.

With information: NokiaPowerUser.