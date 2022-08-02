Palmeiras disembarks to face Atlético-MG without Rony; see who traveled | palm trees

Palmeiras landed on Tuesday afternoon in Belo Horizonte, where they face Atlético-MG on Wednesday, in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. In transition, Ron remains out.

Palmeiras arrives in Belo Horizonte for the game against Atlético-MG

Recovered from an injury to his left thigh, the number 10 came to work with the squad on the pitch, but the coaching staff and the Health and Performance Center preferred to give him a few more days of training before returning to play.

The tendency is for the player to be listed for the duel against Goiás, on Sunday, for the Brasileirão, at Allianz Parque.

In addition to Rony, Verdão continues with the embezzlement of Jailson, who is recovering from knee surgery and has no deadline to reconnect.

In the morning, Abel Ferreira worked with the group at the Football Academy. With Rony’s absence, López can remain in the starting lineup if the coach decides to keep the tactics of the last few matches.

A probable lineup for Palmeiras has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and José Lopez.

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. The return will be at Allianz Parque, on the 10th.

See the related ones from Verdão:

goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre;

Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre; Sides: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Piquerez, Vanderlan and Jorge;

Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Piquerez, Vanderlan and Jorge; Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Luan and Benjamín Kuscevic;

Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Luan and Benjamín Kuscevic; Midfielders: Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Fabinho;

Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Fabinho; Attackers: Dudu, José López, Wesley, Breno Lopes, Miguel Merentiel and Rafael Navarro.

