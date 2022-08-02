Palmeiras terminates contract with Renan for just cause | palm trees

The player killed 38-year-old motorcyclist Eliezer Pena, who was run over ten days ago and is responding to freedom for manslaughter, with the aggravating factors of driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed to drive. The sentence for him can reach ten years.

Palmeiras understood that Renan’s behavior was unacceptable and ended up devastating a family.

From the beginning, the club made itself available to the victim’s family members to provide the necessary assistance. In parallel, the legal department sought the basis for making the decision to terminate the contract for cause, as happened this afternoon.

Renan is from the Palmeiras base and was at the club since he was 11 years old. After being part of Verdão’s professional squad, he ended up on loan this year to Red Bull Bragantino and suffered the accident in Bragança Paulista (SP).

All the events surrounding the accident, including the aggravating factors such as the fact that his driving license was suspended and the 24 traffic fines accumulated in a year, are seen as a breach of trust in the relationship with Palmeiras.

Renan left prison after undergoing a custody hearing. In addition to the payment of the R$ 242,000 bail, the Justice established that he must appear in all acts of the process and that the amount will be destined for the family of the dead motorcyclist.

By decision of the Court, he cannot leave the region of Bragança Paulista (SP), and this mobility restriction means that he is not able to act at this time. The defender was also banned from going to bars and concert halls, in addition to having to hand over his passport to the Federal Police.

Renan’s defense informed that the player will provide assistance to the victim’s relatives and is available to the authorities.

Eliezer Pena was married and the father of two young daughters. On Sunday, during the game against Juventude, Bragantino fans paid tribute to him, and his family was invited to the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. Palmeiras fans created a virtual crowdfunding to raise funds for family members.

