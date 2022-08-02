Palmeiras wins Atltico one-on-one by Clube dos Setoristas; watch | Sectorists’ Club

This Monday (25), the podcast Sectorists’ Clubof supersports It’s from IAU Portalreceived Betinho Marques, from the portal Speak Rooster. The journalists nailed Palmeiras’ victory in a “head to head” match against Atltico. The teams will face each other for the Copa Libertadores of America. Watch the video below.
The Clube dos Setoristas airs every Monday at 2 pm on the Youtube of Iau Portal. The last edition had a presentation by Joo Vitor Marques and the participation of reporters Tlio Kaizer and Pedro Leite.
During the program, the formation voted jointly by the participants had the advantage of Palmeiras. Counting on the coaches’ request, seven names from Palmeiras and five from Atltico were chosen.
The ideal team was formed with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Danilo, Z Rafael, Zaracho and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Hulk; technician: Cuca.
Who is the favorite to win the Libertadores for bookmakers?
It should be noted that the elected Guilherme Arana and Zaracho may be out of the match against Verdo due to muscle problems. In the voting, the comparison between the first midfielders was made with Otvio and Danilo, since Allan, from Galo, will have to serve a suspension.
Atltico and Palmeiras will meet at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (3), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.