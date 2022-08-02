Palmeiras wins Atltico one-on-one by Clube dos Setoristas; watch | Sectorists’ Club

photo: Superesportes/Portal UAI Clube dos Setoristas promoted hand-to-hand between Atltico and Palmeiras squads

This Monday (25), the podcast Sectorists’ Clubof supersports It’s from IAU Portalreceived Betinho Marques, from the portal Speak Rooster. The journalists nailed Palmeiras’ victory in a “head to head” match against Atltico. The teams will face each other for the Copa Libertadores of America. Watch the video below.

The Clube dos Setoristas airs every Monday at 2 pm on the Youtube of Iau Portal. The last edition had a presentation by Joo Vitor Marques and the participation of reporters Tlio Kaizer and Pedro Leite.

During the program, the formation voted jointly by the participants had the advantage of Palmeiras. Counting on the coaches’ request, seven names from Palmeiras and five from Atltico were chosen.

The ideal team was formed with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Danilo, Z Rafael, Zaracho and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Hulk; technician: Cuca.

Who is the favorite to win the Libertadores for bookmakers? 8 – The team with the lowest rating is Talleres. Bet365 pays odd 21 on the Argentine team’s title. Betano pays odds of 50, while Pinnacle pays 19.40. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 7 – The second team with the lowest rating is Estudiantes. Bet365 pays odd 13 on the Argentine team’s title. Pinnacle pays 13.28. At Betano, the team is the third with the lowest odds, with odds of 13. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 6 – The third with the least chances of title, according to the bookmakers, is Vlez Sarsfield. Bet365 pays odd 12. At Pinnacle, odds 12.25, tied with Athletico-PR. At Betano, the team has the second highest odds for the title, with odds of 18. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 5 – The fourth team with less chances of title, according to the bookmakers, is Athletico-PR. Bet365 pays odd 11. At Pinnacle, odds 12.25, tied with Vlez Sarsfield. At Betano, odds 10, tied with Corinthians. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 4 – The fourth biggest favorite is Corinthians. Bet365 pays odd 10. At Pinnacle, the odd 7.86. At Betano, odds 10, tied with Athletico-PR. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 3 – The third biggest favorite is Atltico. Bet365 pays odd 5 on the Rooster title. At Pinnacle, the odd 5.11. At Betano, the odd 4.25. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico 2 – The second biggest favorite is Palmeiras. Bet365 pays odd 4 on the Alviverde title. At Pinnacle, the odds are 3.88. At Betano, the odds are 3.50, tied with Flamengo. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol 1 – The biggest favorite is Flamengo. Bet365 pays odd 3.50 on the Rubro-Negro title. At Pinnacle, the odd 3.47. At Betano, the odd 3.50, tied with Palmeiras. – photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

It should be noted that the elected Guilherme Arana and Zaracho may be out of the match against Verdo due to muscle problems. In the voting, the comparison between the first midfielders was made with Otvio and Danilo, since Allan, from Galo, will have to serve a suspension.

Atltico and Palmeiras will meet at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (3), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.