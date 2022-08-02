Paraná fan dies after being trampled by PM horse

Mauro Machado Urbim died last night (1) after having spent the last two days in a very serious condition after being trampled by a horse belonging to the Military Police (PM-PR) during the interval of the Paraná game. He was an advisor to the club and president of the organized Fúria Independente, which confirmed the death on social media.

“With deep sadness, we inform you that our President, Mauro Machado Urbim, could not bear the injuries suffered last Saturday and died on the night of this Monday (01/08)”, began the statement.

“He left behind a son, father, mother, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, friends and a dream. The dream of seeing Tricolor back in the first division, with the Paraná nation all united in search of higher flights”, continued the Independent Fury’s note.

Paraná also manifested itself and said that “the Paraná family is in mourning” and declared an official three-day mourning. “An irreparable loss for the tricolor fans and for everyone who knew him,” he said.

“Mauro, or simply Maurinho, as he was known, has always carried out his duties very hard on behalf of Paraná Clube. Whether in the Deliberative Council or as president of our organized supporters Fúria Independente”, added the club, in a statement.

Paraná has not yet confirmed the time for Mauro’s wake, which will be held at Gym 1 at Kennedy’s Headquarters. However, Paraná announced that all activities at the social headquarters are suspended today (2).

What happened?

Last Saturday (30), Mauro did not get to see his favorite team qualify for the round of 16 of Série D of the Brazilian Championship.

He was trampled by a PM horse during the break between Paraná and Cascavel, in Vila Capanema. The club announced that the action took place outside the stadium.

According to the police, security agents had to act after about 80 supporters of the Independent Fury tried to invade the area reserved for visitors. “After repelling the action, the police found two fallen fans, in which one of them immediately got up and the other remained unconscious”, alleged the PM, in a statement.

“Immediately, emergency first aid was provided, and the Fire Department was called, which promptly continued the service and referred the injured to the Worker’s Hospital”, he added.

The Independent Fury and the Aurinegra Fury, organized by the Rattlesnake, deny the invasion attempt.

“As we have already stated, at no time was there any confusion or attempted invasion by any member of Fúria Independente to the sector intended for visitors. This fact is also corroborated by FC Cascavel fans present at Saturday’s match, in Vila Capanema” , said the organizer.

“It is of serious importance to emphasize that we do not have any kind of rivalry with FC Cascavel fans and there are no episodes that contest this statement. day the crime took place,” the note continued.

“The cavalry’s unreasonable action cannot be covered up and/or justified in an unrealistic way. A CRIME has taken place and must be treated as such.

We hope and will demand speed in the progress of the investigation instituted by the Command of the Military Police of the State of Paraná, as well as in the investigation opened by DEMAFE”, he added.

next game

Paraná managed to qualify for the next phase by beating the opponent on penalties, 5-4, after a goalless draw in regulation time. The team’s opponent will be Pouso Alegre-MG.

As a protest and to express its mourning, Fúria Independente called on all Paraná fans to attend the team’s next game in black.

The first game of the round of 16 takes place next Sunday (7), at Vila Capanema, and the return will be on the following Saturday (13), in Pouso Alegre (MG).