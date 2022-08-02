Paysandu’s new defender was a hero in the 2022 Copa do Brasil and receives football tips from his wife | paysandu

Colombian defender Salazar, recently signed from Paysandu, has spent practically his entire career in Brazil, where he arrived in 2015. In his CV, the 27-year-old defender has stints in traditional clubs in the country such as Ceará and Avaí, in addition to having stood out recently for Azuriz-PR, his last team.

In an interview with ge Paraná, last Friday, he revealed that a good part of his performance in the field comes from the tips of his wife Melissa. Although she doesn’t have a background in sports, Salazar says that her partner guides and helps with tactical aspects in pre-games.

– She is always saying “you have to attack the ball here in this place, you have to go here, score a goal for me”. When I head a goal, she says “this is how you have to do it”.

It encourages me a lot in the good things, it helps me a lot to grow and, together with her, to be a better athlete. — Salazar, defender of Paysandu

1 of 2 Salazar, defender of Azuriz reveals wife tips — Photo: Reproduction Salazar, defender of Azuriz reveals wife tips – Photo: Reproduction

In Colombia, Salazar played for two seasons for Expresso Rojo (2013 and 2014). In 2015, the defender came to Brazil, passing through the base of Coritiba. The following year, he played for Ceará, Camboriú-SC and Barra-SC. At Vozão, he participated in only one game, for the state in 2016. From then on, the athlete had stints in nine more teams, among them are Avaí, Paraná, Ypiranga-RS and Azuriz.

There were two passes in the previous team. In the last one, this year, the defender entered the club’s history. The Colombian was the protagonist of the game between the team from Paraná and Botafogo-SP, for the 1st phase of the Copa do Brasil, scoring in stoppage time the goal that gave Azuriz the unprecedented classification for the 2nd phase of the national tournament.

2 of 2 Salazar celebrates Azuriz’s qualifying goal in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Mauricio Moreira/Azuriz Salazar celebrates Azuriz’s qualifying goal in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Mauricio Moreira/Azuriz

Salazar arrives at Paysandu to be another option for coach Márcio Fernandes in the defensive sector, which has been heavily criticized in the first phase of the Brazilian Series C. The Boogeyman was leaked in 14 of 17 matches.

– I am very motivated and happy with this new link with Paysandu, and I promise a lot of dedication and professionalism so that together we can achieve our goals for the season. A big hug and we’re together – commented the athlete in an interview with the official website of Papão.

*Eduardo Quemel, supervised by Bruno Amâncio.