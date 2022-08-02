Puma promotes sustainability conference with Generation Z

August 2, 2022

THE Pumain partnership with your ambassador Dear Delevingneannounced the completion of the People’s Conferencewhich is sponsored by the brand.

It is a space to the industry meet, next to Gen Zto discuss solutions in sustainable fashion on the 6th of September in London.

??THE conference is unprecedented and will create a environment so that the employees gives Puma, activists, NGOs, experts, ambassadors and consumers come together and discuss solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. fashion industry.

All this while amplifying the voices of young people around the world.

live from London and with streaming for the whole world, the People’s Conference will put the voices of Generation Z front and center so that those most impacted by current climate decisions can influence those who make them.

“We will focus on Gen Z during this event as we want to give this generation a voice when it comes to the decisions that must be made today to shape a more sustainable future,” he said. Bjorn Gulden, CEO of PUMA.

“At the United Nations they call it the Conference of the Parties, we call it the Conference of the People.”

In the coming weeks, the Puma will unveil a compilation of panels that will feature some of the most prominent voices sustainably, as well as some famous faces that everyone will recognize.

Topics to be addressed include waste, the use of more sustainable materials, the impact of climate change and finding ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

Actress, model and international activist Dear Delevingne will host the event alongside Bjorn Gulden, CEO of PUMAit’s from Anne-Laure Descours, PUMA CSO.

“Together with PUMA, I have been working on sustainability issues for several years and together we have launched more sustainable collections such as Exhale,” he said. Dear Delevingne.

“It is important to continue the debate on this topic so that we can find solutions to environmental issues such as climate change, waste management and biodiversity.”, he concluded.

For more information about the People’s Conference and register an interest in participating (physically or virtually), users can visit the site and follow @PUMA and on social media.

At the beginning of 2022, the Puma announced that it had reduced its carbon emissions between 2017 and 2021 by 88% within its own operations and by 12% in its supply chain, despite strong sales growth over the same period.

By 2025, the Puma plans to make nine out of 10 products with more sustainable materials. The company was the most sustainable brand in the sector according to the most recent Business of Fashion ranking, which analyzed the 30 largest companies in the fashion industry.

THE People’s Conference will start on September 6 at 8:00 am Brasília time and the livestream of the event can be accessed free of charge.

Tags: sustainability Fashion puma environment sports generation-z