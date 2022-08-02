Puma to promote conference on sustainability of the planet with Generation Z – Others

Brand will promote debate on sustainability with representatives of Generation Z – Disclosure / Puma

THE Puma and your ambassador Dear Delevingne announced that the sporting goods brand will host a “People’s Conference”, a space for the industry to come together, alongside Generation Z, to discuss sustainable fashion solutions. The event will be on the 6th of September in London.

The conference will create an environment for Puma officials, activists, NGOs, experts, ambassadors and consumers to come together and discuss solutions to some of the fashion industry’s most pressing challenges.

Live from London and broadcast to the world, the “People’s Conference” will put the voices of Generation Z at the center so that those most impacted by today’s climate decisions can influence those who make them.

“We will focus on Gen Z during this event as we want to give this generation a voice when it comes to the decisions that must be made today to shape a more sustainable future,” said Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Puma.

“At the United Nations, they call it the ‘Conference of the Parties’. We call it the ‘People’s Conference,’” she added.

voice panels

Puma is compiling panels that will feature some of the most prominent voices in a sustainable way, along with some famous faces that everyone will recognize. The names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Topics to be discussed include waste, using more sustainable materials, the impact of climate change and looking for ways for the industry to collaborate to achieve results sooner.

Actress, model and international activist Cara Delevingne will host the event alongside Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden and the brand’s CSO Anne-Laure Descours.

“Together with Puma, I have been working on sustainability issues for several years. Together, we launched more sustainable collections, such as Exhale”, said Cara Delevingne.

“It is important to continue the debate on this topic so that we can find solutions to environmental issues such as climate change, waste management and biodiversity”, he added.

Registrations

To learn more about the “People’s Conference” and register an interest in participating (physically or virtually), users can visit the official website and follow Puma’s profile on social networks.

The “People’s Conference” will begin on September 6 at 8:00 am PT, and the livestream of the event will be free to access.

Earlier this year, Puma announced that it had reduced its carbon emissions between 2017 and 2021 from both its own operations (-88%) and its supply chain (-12%), despite strong sales growth over the same period. .

By 2025, the sporting goods brand aims to make 9 out of 10 products with more sustainable materials. The company was considered the most sustainable brand in the fashion industryaccording to the latest Business of Fashion ranking, which analyzed the 30 largest companies in the segment.