Renders show possible colors of the Galaxy Watch 5 line – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Samsung is getting ready to announce the line Galaxy Watch 5. With just a few days to go before the launch event, which will take place on August 10, new renderings of the South Korean giant’s upcoming smartwatches have emerged. The latest images confirm the design and show which colors are expected to hit the market.

Galaxy Watch 5 (Image: Playback/91Mobiles)

The renderings, released by the renowned Evan Blass, make it very clear that the design chosen by Samsung has not changed much when compared to the look of the Galaxy Watch 4, with a circular body and two flat buttons on the right side.

Still, there are some changes: the Pro version features a body that wraps around the screen to offer more protection and abandons the famous rotating crown, the main highlight of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic predecessor.

The leak also revealed the possible colors of the South Korean giant’s upcoming smartwatches. Apparently, the Pro model will have a titanium body in black and gray, while its “brother” should hit the market in pink, lilac and black.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (first two rows) and Galaxy Watch 5 (Image: Playback/91Mobiles)

What to expect from the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

As shown in these and other renderings, the Galaxy Watch 5 basically resembles its predecessor, with a circular body and thin bezel display. The model should also bring two sizes (40 and 44 mm) and alternatives with 4G or just Bluetooth – both supporting Wi-Fi.

In the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a sapphire glass for greater resistance and a robust 572 mAh battery is expected, which will supposedly offer an autonomy of up to three days of use. In addition, Samsung tends to update the software of the watches to the One UI 4.5 interface based on WearOS 3.5.

It is worth remembering that the standard version has already been approved by Anatel, ensuring sales in Brazil. As for pricing, consumers can expect higher values ​​on both models.

The Galaxy Watch 5 line, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, are expected to be unveiled at Unpacked 2022, set for August 10th.

With information: AndroidPolice and 91Mobiles.