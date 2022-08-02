Santos vs Fluminense LIVE (2-2) | 01/08/2022

Santos 2×2 Fluminense.

Sandry takes a free-kick in the area, Maicon heads it, it passes close to the goal and goes wide.

Card for Wellington.

Let’s go to 51.

Let’s go to 50!

Lucas Braga receives in the area and kicks, Fábio makes a beautiful save.

Rodrigo Fernandez from the beautiful pass to Ângelo on the right, shirt 11 found Marcos Leonardo inside the area, and leaves everything the same again: 2 to 2.

Card for André, for lack of Baptistão.

After the launch, the ball lands at the foot of John Arias, who takes it away from João Paulo and turns the game to Fluzão: 2 to 1.

Goose goes for the beat, hits with a cavadinha and makes a great goal on the penalty. All the same in the village: 1 to 1.

Sandry knocks Matheus Martins down in the area, referee calls a penalty for Flu.

Nonato receives in the middle, and risks, João Paulo flies and makes a great save.

Madon, Camacho and Caio Paulista receive card after confusion.

Ganso is down with pain, Fluminense players threaten to throw the ball out, Santos team stops and the Tricolor team continues attacking. The judge stops the match and Caio Paulista and Camacho have a disagreement.

Nonato crosses, Madson pushes away the danger.

Good move by Fluminense, the ball arrives at Samuel Xavier who kicks weakly, and João Paulo defends.

Luiz Felipe kicks, but ends up explaining the ball and sends it to the side.

Nonato crosses, the ball explodes on Felipe Jonatan and goes for a corner.

Fluminense tries to play from above, but Madson pushes away.

Madson crosses to Zanocelo, the midfielder goes up to head, but gets it wrong and sends it away from the goal.

Lucas Braga receives a free kick on the left, but he ended up not kicking or crossing. The ball goes through everyone and comes out.

Arias receives inside the area, shoots, the ball passes close to the goal and leaves.

The ball rolls again in Vila Belmiro.

Santos 1×0 Fortaleza.

Let’s go to 47.

Marcos Leonardo plays for Sanchez, who attacks from the left. The hit placed, but the ball goes out.

Fluminense goes up on the counterattack, the ball arrives at Samuel Xavier who fills it on foot, but João Paulo makes another defense.

Santos tries two shots from above, but the Fluminense defense pushes away.

Ganso arranges the letter ball for Nonato, who fills his foot towards the goal. João Paulo makes a beautiful save.

Madson now tries to cross low, but again the Fluminense defense pushes away.

Felipe Jonatan crosses, Fluminense defense pushes away.

Goose goes for free kick, the ball deflects into the wall, hits the post and goes out. Corner for Flu.

After a bid with PH Ganso, the steering wheel Camacho is feeling and receives medical attention.

Marcos Leonardo is launched on the counterattack, Luccas Claro disarms.

After a beautiful corner kick from Carlos Sanchez, the ball goes in the direction of Luiz Felipe, who goes up and tests firmly into the back of the goal. 1 to 0 Fish.

Corner for Santos.

Matheus Martins receives in the area, cuts Maicon and shoots, the ball goes to the right side of João Paulo.

Ganso presses João Paulo’s exit, almost steals the ball from the goalkeeper. The Santos archer barely manages to escape and gets rid of the ball.

Every time PH Ganso touches the ball, Santos fans boo.

Felipe Jonatan crosses, Fluminense defense pushes away.

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams on the field.

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Nino and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, John Arias and Cano.

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

John Paul; Madson, Maicon (Derick), Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.