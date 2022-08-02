Santos vs Fluminense LIVE (2-2) | 01/08/2022

Admin 37 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

21:5712 minutes ago

51′ Game over!

Santos 2×2 Fluminense.

21:5612 minutes ago

51′ UUUUH

Sandry takes a free-kick in the area, Maicon heads it, it passes close to the goal and goes wide.

21:5513 minutes ago

50′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Wellington.

21:5414 minutes ago

50′ One more

Let’s go to 51.

21:5216 minutes ago

48′ Substitution at Fluminense 🔄

21:50 19 minutes ago

45′ Five more

Let’s go to 50!

21:4919 minutes ago

44′ Substitution at Fluminense 🔄

21:49 20 minutes ago

43′ FABIOOOO

Lucas Braga receives in the area and kicks, Fábio makes a beautiful save.

21:4622 minutes ago

40′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

Rodrigo Fernandez from the beautiful pass to Ângelo on the right, shirt 11 found Marcos Leonardo inside the area, and leaves everything the same again: 2 to 2.

21:41 27 minutes ago

36′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for André, for lack of Baptistão.

21:40 28 minutes ago

35′ Substitution at Fluminense 🔄

21:38 31 minutes ago

33′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

21:32 37 minutes ago

26′ GOOOOL DO FLUMINENSE 🔄

After the launch, the ball lands at the foot of John Arias, who takes it away from João Paulo and turns the game to Fluzão: 2 to 1.

21:30 38 minutes ago

25′ GOOOOL DO FLUMINENSE ⚽️

Goose goes for the beat, hits with a cavadinha and makes a great goal on the penalty. All the same in the village: 1 to 1.

21:28 40 minutes ago

23′ PENALTY

Sandry knocks Matheus Martins down in the area, referee calls a penalty for Flu.

21:27 41 minutes ago

22′ JOÃO PAULOOO

Nonato receives in the middle, and risks, João Paulo flies and makes a great save.

21:26 43 minutes ago

21′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

21:25 44 minutes ago

20′ Yellow card 🟨

Madon, Camacho and Caio Paulista receive card after confusion.

21:24 44 minutes ago

19′ TIME CLOSED

Ganso is down with pain, Fluminense players threaten to throw the ball out, Santos team stops and the Tricolor team continues attacking. The judge stops the match and Caio Paulista and Camacho have a disagreement.

21:22 an hour ago

18′

Nonato crosses, Madson pushes away the danger.

21:21 an hour ago

16′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

21:20 an hour ago

15′ ALMOST!

Good move by Fluminense, the ball arrives at Samuel Xavier who kicks weakly, and João Paulo defends.

21:18 an hour ago

13′

Luiz Felipe kicks, but ends up explaining the ball and sends it to the side.

21:13 an hour ago

08′

Nonato crosses, the ball explodes on Felipe Jonatan and goes for a corner.

21:13 an hour ago

08′

Fluminense tries to play from above, but Madson pushes away.

21:11 an hour ago

06′

Madson crosses to Zanocelo, the midfielder goes up to head, but gets it wrong and sends it away from the goal.

21:10 an hour ago

05′

Lucas Braga receives a free kick on the left, but he ended up not kicking or crossing. The ball goes through everyone and comes out.

21:08 an hour ago

02′ WOW

Arias receives inside the area, shoots, the ball passes close to the goal and leaves.

21:04 an hour ago

00′ GAME RESTART

The ball rolls again in Vila Belmiro.

21:04 an hour ago

⏱’ Substitution in Fluminense 🔄

20:48 an hour ago

47′ End of 1st Half

Santos 1×0 Fortaleza.

20:46 an hour ago

45′ Two more

Let’s go to 47.

20:44 an hour ago

43′ UUUUH

Marcos Leonardo plays for Sanchez, who attacks from the left. The hit placed, but the ball goes out.

20:41 an hour ago

39′ AGAIN, JOÃO PAULO!

Fluminense goes up on the counterattack, the ball arrives at Samuel Xavier who fills it on foot, but João Paulo makes another defense.

20:39 an hour ago

38′

Santos tries two shots from above, but the Fluminense defense pushes away.

20:372 hours ago

36′ JOÃO PAULO!!!

Ganso arranges the letter ball for Nonato, who fills his foot towards the goal. João Paulo makes a beautiful save.

20:342 hours ago

33′

Madson now tries to cross low, but again the Fluminense defense pushes away.

20:342 hours ago

33′

Felipe Jonatan crosses, Fluminense defense pushes away.

20:302 hours ago

29′ TRAVEEE

Goose goes for free kick, the ball deflects into the wall, hits the post and goes out. Corner for Flu.

20:242 hours ago

23′

After a bid with PH Ganso, the steering wheel Camacho is feeling and receives medical attention.

20:232 hours ago

20′

Marcos Leonardo is launched on the counterattack, Luccas Claro disarms.

20:172 hours ago

15′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

After a beautiful corner kick from Carlos Sanchez, the ball goes in the direction of Luiz Felipe, who goes up and tests firmly into the back of the goal. 1 to 0 Fish.

20:162 hours ago

15′

Corner for Santos.

20:08 2 hours ago

07′

Matheus Martins receives in the area, cuts Maicon and shoots, the ball goes to the right side of João Paulo.

20:06 2 hours ago

05′

Ganso presses João Paulo’s exit, almost steals the ball from the goalkeeper. The Santos archer barely manages to escape and gets rid of the ball.

20:04 2 hours ago

03′ BOOTS

Every time PH Ganso touches the ball, Santos fans boo.

20:01 2 hours ago

00′

Felipe Jonatan crosses, Fluminense defense pushes away.

20:00 2 hours ago

00′ GAME BEGINS!

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

19:562 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

19:562 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams on the field.

19:17 3 hours ago

⏱’ Tricolor climbed!

Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Nino and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, John Arias and Cano.

7:14pm 3 hours ago

⏱’ Scaled fish!

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

18:563 hours ago

⏱’ Flo changing room

18:543 hours ago

⏱’ Fish Dressing Room

18:473 hours ago

⏱’ Taboo!

18:473 hours ago

⏱’ FULL HOUSE!

14:01 8 hours ago

When is the Santos vs Fluminense game and how to follow LIVE?

1:56 pm 8 hours ago

How and where to watch the Santos vs Fluminense game LIVE

1:51 pm 8 hours ago

Arbitration

1:46 pm 8 hours ago

Possible lineup for Fluminense

Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

1:41 pm 8 hours ago

Tricolor situation

1:36 pm 9 hours ago

Santos likely lineup

John Paul; Madson, Maicon (Derick), Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

1:31 pm 9 hours ago

Fish Status

1:26 pm 9 hours ago

How are the teams?

1:21 pm 9 hours ago

Departure time!

1:16 pm 9 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Fred remembers leaving Atlético-MG for Cruzeiro and advises against switching between rivals: “You don’t live” | football

Fred hung up his boots as a Fluminense idol. But Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro are also …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved