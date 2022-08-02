São Paulo returns to South America with alert on the Brazilian | Sao Paulo

After all, on the eve of the decisive duel against the Ceará rival, Tricolor is closer to the relegation zone than the G-6, classification group for the next edition of Libertadores.
Sunday’s defeat to Athletico made São Paulo remain with 26 points after 20 rounds. That’s just three more than last year’s campaign, in which the team fought relegation until the penultimate round.
With 26 points, São Paulo is seven ahead of Internacional, sixth in this 20th round of Serie A. Cuiabá, the first team in the sticking zone, has 20 points in the competition.
Rogério Ceni has the difficult mission of leading the team on three fronts — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF
The warning signal inside the Brasileirão comes after a defeat in which Rogério Ceni and the coaching staff had to hold off the minutes of important names such as Calleri, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes.
The trend is that the quartet, plus names like Luciano and Gabriel Neves, should start the match against Ceará for the continental tournament.
Tough streak in August
The worrying situation in the table occurs on the eve of a difficult sequence of matches for the Brazilian Championship.
Next Saturday, São Paulo will host Flamengo, in Morumbi, from 8:30 pm (Brasília time). On the 14th, the rival is Bragantino, again at home, at 16h.
Also in August, Tricolor has a classic with Santos, on the 21st, at Vila Belmiro (6pm), and another against desperate Fortaleza, on the 28th (4pm), the bottom of the competition.
Team has important games for the Brasileirão in the coming weeks — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
