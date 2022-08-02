Secret Invasion will be the MCU’s first event series

It is common to witness major crossover events in Marvel Studios films, as seen in the Avengers films. But in the series this is something unheard of, until Secret Invasion.

Compared to the grandeur of the comic book story the series is based off of, it is expected that many MCU characters will be seen in the series amidst many cameos.

In the comics, the Secret Invasion is a global event, which involves dozens of Marvel heroes and villains, from the most classic to the least known, in a common struggle: to fight the Skrulls invasion of Earth.

And for everyone’s delight, it was described on the official Marvel website that the series from Secret Invasion on Disney Plus has been officially designated as a “crossover event series”being the first MCU series to be designated as such.

The official Marvel article also recaps a statement from actress Cobie Smulders at San Diego Comic-Con where she says this will be a series. “darkest”. Look:

“This is a darker series. Let’s delve into the characters. We’re going to see them in new ways, and it’s going to be a gripping thriller, and you’re never going to know who the people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they human? It will be a guessing game.”

Through the trailer shown exclusively to the audience present at San Diego Comic-Con, James Rhodes, the War Machine, will make an appearance in the series, which indicates that we will be able to see even more appearances from other heroes of the MCU.

This trailer shown there ended up leaking on the internet and you can watch it clicking here.

Secret Invasion will be an exclusive series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+, possibly containing 6 episodes. The series will finally adapt the 2008 comic that shows an attempt by the skrull aliens to conquer Earth.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the skrull Talos. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. robot) will write and executive produce the series. The series is CONFIRMED for early 2023 on Disney+!

