Serie B: Cruzeiro can extend the gap in the lead and open 17 points from the 5
photo: Staff Images/Cruise
Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, in Mineiro
Cruzeiro can take another important step towards the elite return of Brazilian football this week. If they beat Tombense on Saturday, the Serie B leader will increase their advantage over the second-placed team and be able to open up to 17 points from the fifth.
See the current Serie B standings:
Cruzeiro (46 points in 21 games)
Vasco (39 points in 22 games)
Bahia (37 points in 21 games)
Grmio (37 points in 21 games)
Tombense (32 points in 21 games)
Londrina (30 points in 21 games)
Sport (30 points in 21 games)
Cruzeiro will face Tombense in the 22nd round of Serie B. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (6th), at 7 pm, in Mineiro.
Serie B team signings for the second half
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Distance for vice leader
Cruzeiro ended the last round eight points ahead of Vasco, in second place. The cruzmaltina team has already played the 22nd game in the competition and
