Serie B: Cruzeiro can extend the gap in the lead and open 17 points from the 5

Cruzeiro can take another important step towards the elite return of Brazilian football this week. If they beat Tombense on Saturday, the Serie B leader will increase their advantage over the second-placed team and be able to open up to 17 points from the fifth.

See the current Serie B standings:

Serie B team signings for the second half Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra) Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

Distance for vice leader

Cruzeiro will face Tombense in the 22nd round of Serie B. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (6th), at 7 pm, in Mineiro.

Cruzeiro ended the last round eight points ahead of Vasco, in second place. The cruzmaltina team has already played the 22nd game in the competition and