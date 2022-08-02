Series that depicts the lives of first ladies in the US, will not have a second season

Despite being executive produced by Cathy Schulman, winner of the Oscar for Best Picture for “Crash”, the series “The First Lady” did not have its renewal announced by Showtime, the channel where it is shown. The first season entered the catalog of Paramount+ in April this year.

Gather the actresses on the same screen Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson generated great expectations since its announcement. Representing Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively, the plot was based on a kind of imaginary line from the public and private lives of these women. According to its synopsis, the series delves into the depths where the characters’ personal anxieties and problems originated. Stories are told through the female lens in the heart of the White House where the most important and impactful decisions are made.

(Playback/you tube)

Nonetheless, “the lack of focus and superficial characterization make The First Lady a second-rate production”was the consensus of the specialized critics.

The low reception from viewers also weighed in the moment of making the decision, which after ten episodes had an approval of only 43% on the platform. Rotten Tomatoes, aggregator of criticism. The series received only discreet nominations in the Emmy Awardsconsidered the most important award on TV, competing in only three categories.

If it were up to the fans, who on social media, asked a lot for the renewal and waited for the announcement, the series’ fate would be different and a second season would soon enter production with the premiere of the new episodes estimated for the beginning of 2023.

The drama ended up not pleasing American critics who considered it a “waste of talent” around a poor script and a disappointing result.

The production has other renowned actors in the cast such as Dakota Fanning like Susan Elizabeth Ford, Aaron Eckhart like Gerald Ford, OT Fagbenle like Barack Obama and Kiefer Sutherland like Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Featured Photo: “The First Lady”. Reproduction/Disclosure.