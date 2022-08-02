Serious incident with CASA-212 in the United States – Cavok Brasil

CASA C-212, which uses civil registration N497CA, attempted to land on Raleigh-Durham runway 5R-23L at approximately 2:40 pm local time, according to WTVD-TV, a local ABC television affiliate. Audio recordings available of the exchanges of messages with air traffic controllers in the area, which you can listen to here, confirm that two individuals were initially on board. The crew can be heard explaining that the plane, which was using the callsign Shady 02, lost its right main landing gear wheel after what they described as a “hard landing” attempt at Raeford West Airport. They managed to take off immediately after touching the runway.

After the subsequent emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham, the pilot of the N497CA was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries. The accident is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Local media reports indicate that one of the crew, who was not using a parachute, may have fallen from the aircraft as the plane flew over a lake near West Lake Middle School, near Apex, North Carolina. Darshan Patel, operations manager for Wake County’s emergency management division, told a news conference that an area resident flagged down officials that he heard something fall in his backyard. The crewman’s body was later located and recovered, marking a tragic end to this somewhat unusual incident.

It is unclear what “mission” CASA C-212 was carrying out at the time of the incident. Online flight tracking software shows that it has also flown several flights from Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in neighboring Nash County, North Carolina, and has flown several patterns southwest of Fayetteville, including near the west side of the PK. Airpark , before the accident .