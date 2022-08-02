Seven Knights Revolution is officially launched in South Korea and shows that it has the potential to be successful ⋆

In the month of June, the netmarble caught the attention of its fans by confirming that the promising MMORPG seven knights Revolution would be released at the end of July. And yes, this past weekend, that premiere really happened, back in South Korea. In general, the first impressions left by the game were very positive, which leads us to believe that the chances of a global version being announced are high… let’s get into the details?

>> Suffering from Endless Lag in Online Games? reduce to 70% of lag from congested routes in over 1000 online games with the ExitLag, a program created specifically to reduce lag in online games and improve your connection, regardless of your internet speed. Check if it works! click here and try it for free.

When it unveiled the interesting Seven Knights Revolution, Netmarble made it clear that its intention was to expand the IP seven knights and explore it in different media. No wonder, before the debut of this new game, an animated series was released for fans. Then, this last weekend, it was the turn of the MMORPG to make the adventurers happy. In general terms, the game drew attention for its beautiful visual style and for some mechanics that guarantee a very busy experience (you can check out some gameplay scenes just below this post).

It should be noted that the adventure was received positively, with praise being given to the look, the characters, the freedom to choose weapons and some mechanics present in the combat system. Regarding the negative points, it seems that many players did not like the presence of systems that could end up promoting a Pay-To-Win and some of the automations that mark the experience. In short, Seven Knights Revolution is a new MMORPG that has the potential to be successful and, consequently, could end up motivating Netmarble to work on a global version. However, to date, we have not had any confirmation in this regard. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye out for possible announcements.