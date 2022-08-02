“South American PSG”; With the arrival of Vidal and Pulgar, journalist is ‘enchanted’ by Flamengo

Flamengo

Mengão’s latest signings earned praise from a South American journalist

@mcortesdasilva8/ Flamengo/ "South American PSG"; With the arrival of Vidal and Pulgar, journalist is 'enchanted' by Flamengo.
Playing in the three competitions of the season, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro, the Flamengo has a cast that many Brazilian clubs envy. The number of great players and talents in Mengão is an agenda for all sports journalists in South America.

On his Twitter, journalist Germán Gallardo, from Ecuador, talked about Flamengo’s squad and compared it with the economic power of Paris Saint-Germain, from France, citing that Mengão’s squad is the strongest on the continent.

“Pulgar, Vidal, De Arrascaeta, Gabigol, Everton (Ribeiro) and now Oscar. Flamengo is the South American PSG. There is no team more powerful than them in this part of the world,” wrote the journalist.

It is worth remembering that Oscar, highly speculated to return to Brazil and play for Mengão, was not announced by Flamengo, and Pulgar is still not available, as he is out of game rhythm.

Flamengo really has a great squad, of the players mentioned, by journalist Germán Gallardo, all have stints in national teams, such as Chile, Uruguay and Brazil. In the entire cast, the number rises to 18, they are: Diego Alves, Santos, Hugo, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo, Filipe Luís, Guillermo Varela, Thiago Maia, Diego, Pedro, Bruno Henrique and Everton Cebolinha.

