Speculated on Cruzeiro, Ricardo Goulart announced on Bahia

photo: Bahia Publicity Ricardo Goulart the new player of Bahia

Striker Ricardo Goulart was announced as a new signing for Bahia this Monday (1). Champion of the Brazilian of 2013 and 2014 for Cruzeiro, the athlete was speculated in the Minas Gerais team after terminating with Santos, but the negotiations cooled down and the 31-year-old player competed in Serie B for the Bahia team.

In addition to Goulart, Bahia announced the signing of full-back Marcinho. Both should debut soon and help Tricolor de Ao to return to Serie A. Currently, the northeastern team is in third place in Serie B with 37 points in 21 matches, nine less than Raposa.

Highlight of Cruzeiro in the successful campaigns of 2013 and 2014, Ricardo Goulart even negotiated with Raposa. but the supersports informed, on July 14,

Ricardo Goulart in 2022

Goulart was hired by Santos in January this year and left after 30 matches, four goals and three assists. At the club, the player arrived with great expectations and took on the famous number 10 shirt of Peixe, however, he frustrated the fans.

Goulart’s last goal was on March 19, in a 3-2 victory over gua Santa, in the last round of the State Championship. Since then, there have been 19 matches without breaking the net.