Spotify will separate Play and Random buttons for Premium subscribers only

Admin 3 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Spotify will finally separate Play and Shuffle buttons, but only if you are a Premium subscriber. Last Monday (01), the app announced that it started releasing individual buttons with both functions.

The change will roll out to all Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks, gradually.



Spotify lan





music
01 Aug




TikTok Music could become yet another competitor to Spotify and Apple Music





rumors
28 Jul


On its official blog, Spotify said the change will allow users to choose the desired playback mode at the top of their playlists and albums. If you like to listen in traditional sequence or in shuffle mode, you can choose one of the buttons without complication.

Many users and artists didn’t like the way Spotify forced shuffle mode on their albums, especially frustrating lovers of concept works, where it’s important that the CD is listened to in the traditional way. Last year, Adele took to Twitter to say that she didn’t create albums so carefully so her tracks would play in any order.

Your complaint caused Spotify to show the Play button by default in the albums part instead of the random one. From now on, only Premium subscribers will see the buttons individually in the app.

Although the novelty is very useful, the decision to use buttons and a user interface element as a differentiator of those who pay or not for the service is something questionable and should not be well received by the community. It’s surprising that Spotify makes paying for such a basic and essential function mandatory.

Spotify

Developer: Spotify Ltd.

Price: Free – offers in-app purchases

Size: Varies by platform

See also

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Wi-Fi 7 could arrive in 2024 up to twice as fast as 6E | routers

Intel is preparing to launch Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) in 2024. The new technology will initially …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved