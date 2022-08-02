Strawberry Shortcake catches Naldo asking for nudes for another woman and takes action

Ellen CardosoMore known as Small strawberrydetailed during participation in the podcast BarbaCast the day when caught on her husband’s cell phone, Naldo Benny, nudes of another woman. To make matters worse, the model says that she came across a message from the singer asking the girl to send more photos.

Strawberry Shortcake explained that she doesn’t have this habit of snooping on her husband’s cell phone. However, that day, she felt something telling her to look at the device. “One day something very intimate of ours happened, but I am very well resolved and I have no problem talking about it. I was in the bedroom getting ready and he was in the living room. And he left his cell phone in the bedroom. There are two cell phones.she started.

“And I’m not in the habit of touching his phone. I don’t like it and I don’t think it’s necessary. But that day, something blew in my ear: ‘go there and have a look’. I picked up the phone and went on Instagram. A woman had sent him several nudes. When I picked up the phone, when I opened it, my dignified one was answering like this: ‘send more’. I said: ‘it’s today I’m going to kill him’”said.

Strawberry Shortcake took action

Faced with the act, Strawberry decided to take action. She went all out and confronted her husband, who tried to pretend he didn’t understand the situation. “I took a breath, counted to 10 and was getting ready. She was beautiful and I said: ‘Now I don’t want to be beautiful, I want to be wonderful. I went there and chose the best clothes, I got dressed. I came down and he was sitting on the sofa in the living room with the phone in his hand.”said.

“I stopped in front of him very calmly, slowly in my dress, all fitted tube, hair thrown to the side, all makeup, and I did like this: ‘stop this shit now’. He asked ‘what, love?’. And I said, ‘stop this shit now’. I picked up the phone and showed it. I said: ‘I don’t want to hear anything, get up and let’s go out. I took her hand, we went to the street and my message had already been given. And there was no crisishe said.

