Survey in Mateus Vital would serve for São Paulo to replace Nestor, monitored by Betis

If there is a reason why the Sao Paulo agreed to talk to Corinthians for those who know hire Mateus Vitalthis is Rodrigo Nestor’s departure.

according to THROW! found out, Real Betis, from Spain, made a poll to the Tricolor for the midfielder, absolute holder of Rogério Ceni in the team. Conversations are at an early stage.

Nestor was promoted from the youth ranks in 2019 and since then has played in 105 games, with seven goals scored and 12 assists.

The 21-year-old midfielder has a market value of R$32 million. His contract runs until the end of 2024, which gives Tricolor some margin to negotiate a value that satisfies him with the Spaniards.

So far, São Paulo has already settled the sales of Gabriel Sara, Jonas Toró and Emiliano Rigoni in this transfer window. In interviews, Ceni always pointed out that there was the possibility of more exits if proposals emerged.

This is thanks to the player sales revenue goal. There are about R$ 126 million raised so far in the season with transfers. And the São Paulo objective according to the financial planning is to reach R$ 142 million.

