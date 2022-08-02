The 10 best female-led coming-of-age movies, according to Reddit

While coming-of-age stories have been popular for decades, recent stories such as lady marvel, prove that female-led tales in the genre are always needed. These stories are important for young audiences as they provide girls with suitable role models and accurately shed light on the difficult transition of adolescence.

Women-led coming-of-age films have been loved by multiple generations from the nineties to now, and are often used to express women’s struggles in certain eras. While there are plenty of movies to choose from, Reddit has picked out some of the best stories involving the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Reddit user garraeeeah delivered a long list of great coming-of-age movies, putting Ladybird on the top. It’s no surprise that Greta Gerwig’s comedy-drama appeared, as the film received many awards and is considered one of the best films of its year.

Ladybird gracefully depicts the struggles of a teenage girl, personified by Ladybird, especially in reference to her main antagonist, her mother. The film covers the deep feelings of displacement that many young women feel through Ladybird’s constant dissatisfaction and rebellion. Such serious feelings, however, are wrapped up in a comedy movie, so the movie takes Ladybird seriously and lightly mocks her dramatic attacks.

ghost world is a well-loved deadpan comedy starring a young Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson. Through his two “not cool” main characters, he gives a very real glimpse of an entry into the real world, which in the film is painted as dystopian and harsh.

Redditor Dragons_Malk expresses, “I wish I could say I’ve read the graphic novel too, but even as a movie, it’s amazing,” referencing the film’s source material. ghost world it’s a less romantic portrayal of teenage adolescence, but it still hits the mark of the very real feelings of youthful alienation and the struggle to adapt to the real world.

Redditor Tacomunkie makes a good point, suggesting Carrie, saying, “Not all coming-of-age movies are happy.” A mix of teen drama and horror, the film makes an effort to highlight some of the more painful sides of childhood for some people who identify as feminine, such as their first period, the fight against religion, and teen bullying.

Adapted from a novel by Stephen King, Carrie exclusively uses horror as a means to articulate how traumatic a teenager’s experience can be. Although menstruation is part of adolescence for some women, Carrie takes the symbol of blood much further, creating the unforgettable and emotional scene of Carrie soaking wet at her prom.

The film Eighth grade, directed by Bo Burnam, it provides a perfect slice of teenage life rooted in creepy realism, though it’s not talked about enough. User Tapioka Choka defines the film accurately, saying that “The Eighth Grade perfectly encapsulates the weirdness of high school, while also being an eye-opening examination (which I imagine) of what it’s like to grow up with Generation Z.”

Eighth grade encapsulates the 2010s using social media to express the main character’s journey and attempt at connection. While accurate for the time, the film is pleasing to any generation for its universal portrayal of awkwardness and empathetic performance by lead actress Elsie Fischer.

Equally chilling for Eighth grade, Welcome to the dollhouse provides another misfit protagonist struggling to find her place in the world, though this film is considerably darker. The film follows Dawn Weiner and her abuse of schoolmates and family, though it uses heavy humor to cover more serious topics.

This coming-of-age film it’s also accurate for its time, as Title Belgian explains, “Welcome to the Dollhouse paved the way in its unvarnished depiction of adolescence in the ’90s.” The film is often referred to as a complete package, perfectly balancing comedy and teen angst.

Another more recent film, smart book is a popular pick for Reddit, as chemical sand mentioned “Booksmart for sure” among other voices of approval. Olivia Wilde’s film provides a fantastic portrayal of the teenage experience, showing failed crushes, awkward conversations and plenty of pop culture references, and it’s a film that presents a positive representation of queer love.

Often described as a female cast Very bad, the onscreen chemistry of both actresses Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever could remind anyone of her high school best friend. Amy and Molly’s journey of platonic love is as comical as it is heartbreaking, as the film not only uses inside jokes to show their bond, but tests it with many trials.

beautiful in pink It’s a great teen movie for those who like classics. One Redditor explained the lack of 80s representation in the thread, “I must be the only fan of John Hughes movies here lol.” Huges, the writer of this film, also directed the teen classic Sixteen Candles.

One of the universal themes of high school movies is social ranking, which beautiful in pink uses to portray an accurate teenage experience. The film uses main character Andie’s (Molly Ringwald) unpopularity to show her feelings of isolation, proving how difficult it is for teenagers, both in real life and in fiction, to cross social spheres.

This movie seems like an obvious choice, as smoogstag expresses, “Hasn’t anyone said Dirty Dancing yet? It is possible?” Baby (Jennifer Grey), the female protagonist, is caught up in a forbidden romance with her dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze). The story is a classic tale of teenage rebellion, using Baby’s parents’ strict rules to get the teenager to explore what she really wants in life.

Another time capsule movie, Dirty dance is not only popular for its teenage story, but for its soundtrack, bringing to light many 80s songs that are still loved today. Music and dance make this story unique, including the unforgettable choreography that sets the film apart from other coming-of-age stories.

13 Continuing 30 It’s a great movie for all ages. Follows Jenna (Christa B. Allen), a teenager in love, and her magical transition to a full grown adult (Jennifer Garner). The film uses this fairy tale plot to show the struggles of young and old, which in the end are not too far apart. It also includes some great clothes.

Redditor palindromo03 explains the film: “It’s kind of in reverse, like she comes of age during the time when she was technically 30, but it’s such a captivating great movie in my book.” Jenna is a great representation of a youthful search for love and is an endearing character because of her actress, Garner, who plays a teenager while she herself is an adult.

From user Choco320 asked: “Is the obvious child coming of age? She is 34 years old,” and the answer is that it certainly can be. The A24 film starring Jenny Slate may feature an older woman, but there is a genre of film called “delayed coming of age film,” where a character experiences her confrontation with the real world after her adolescence.

obvious child launches the main character Donna into adulthood not through puberty, but through pregnancy. The film is a favorite for its performance of Slate, who embodies the film’s comedy with his acting while still portraying a vulnerable character.