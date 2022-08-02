The ages of the characters on this 90’s show reveal huge differences that the 70’s show

That 90’s showcharacters are suggested to be slightly younger than That 70’s Show‘s were when the original series began, which reveals major shifts in key comedy elements. Set 15 and a half years later That 70’s Showthe end of netflix That 90’s show begins in 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin, with many of the original characters returning. However, the comedy sequel will primarily focus on a new generation of alternative Point Place teens through Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter Leia Forman, who will stay with Red and Kitty for the summer.

That 90’s showThe main cast will include returning Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate and Samantha Morelos as Nikki. Returning in guest roles are That 70’s ShowTopher Grace’s original actors as Eric, Laura Prepon as Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and Tommy Chong as Leo. It’s unclear how much time will be covered during the first season, but That 90’s showThe image of suggests that a reunion of characters could take place at a 4th of July celebration.

While That 90’s showThe synopsis that “sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never die, they just change clothes” suggests that the sequel series will continue the more mature themes of That 90’s show, the ages of the characters suggest otherwise. The timeline difference between That 70’s Show and That 90’s show reveals that the new Point Place teens will be a few years younger than the original characters during That 70’s Show 1st Season. As such, while inevitably there are still conversations about sex, drugs, alcohol and rock, That 90’s showthe tip of the less mature characters That 70’s ShowThe more widespread elements of ‘s may not come into play as explicitly until later.

That 90’s show has not confirmed Leia Forman’s exact age, but the character’s synopsis confirms that she is of school age. Since That 90’s show‘s timeline takes place almost exactly 15 and a half years later That 70’s Show, the oldest Leia can be is 14 years and 9 months. Eric has been in Africa for the entire That 70’s Show season 8, but he and Donna reunited at the end of the series. As such, to have a teenager who may already be dabbling in drugs, alcohol and sex at this point, Donna would have gotten pregnant almost immediately after. That 70’s ShowEnd of. Since Leia’s birthday would have to be in August or September 1980 at the very least (depending on whether she was born prematurely), her birthday suggests that she just graduated from high school when That 90’s show begins. Eric and Donna’s daughter could have started her freshman year of high school very young, but the math indicates she won’t start high school until later. That 90’s show season 1, which takes place in the summer of 1995.

That 70’s ShowThe second episode of Eric’s first season takes place on Eric’s 17th birthday, but the timeline is pretty messy after that – apparently somewhat intentionally, in order to prevent future plot holes from being created, establishing very solidly when certain events happened. However, it is suggested that Eric, Hyde, Donna and Fez are 17 years old during That 70’s Show seasons 1 and 2. The sitcom established early on that Jackie is a year younger than the rest of the group, meaning she is only 16 at the start of That 70’s Show. Kelso’s age in That 70’s Show is also later revealed to be a year older than most of the gang, with Ashton Kutcher’s character actually 18 years old during the comedy’s early seasons. Since only about 3 years pass along That 70’s Showthe characters are between 19 and 20 years old at the end of the original series. That 70’s Showcharacters ages in That 90’s show will be around 35 years old.

Considering that Leia and presumably her close friends will only be 14-15 years old and not even in high school yet, That 90’s show season one will likely not feature teenagers drinking, smoking, and having sex the way they do. That 70’s Showthe returning characters did at the beginning of the original show. That’s not to say 15-year-olds didn’t drink and smoke weed in the mid-1990s, but that Netflix may be more hesitant to portray teenagers not yet in high school as regular users. Instead of, That 90’s show The first season is more likely to see the main cast thoroughly learning about things like drugs, and basing the jokes on that for now.

That 70’s Show featured some flashbacks to when Hyde, Eric and Kelso smoked weed together for the first time in The Circle, which took place when they were 13-14 years old in 1974. With Mila Kunis being much younger than the other actors, 16-year-old Jackie doesn’t joined The Circle until the second season. Since Leia will have to be 14 when That 90’s show begins, she may still be following the same timeline of involvement in illicit activities as her parents, but it’s not likely to be anywhere near the same level of smoking and drinking that Eric and his friends exhibited during That 70’s Show season 1. That 90’s showCharacter descriptions reveal that some of the characters will be slightly older than Leia, which may be how she was introduced to the activities her parents were doing at the same age in Forman’s basement.

Although the iconic elements of That 70’s Show and its depiction of the teenage lifestyle that defined the show is unlikely to be as prevalent in That 90’s show in Season 1, introducing teenagers at a younger age in the sequel series avoids a fundamental problem with the original. That 70’s Show started in 1976 when the characters were 17, which ended up keeping them in high school for five seasons instead of two. Trying to keep teens as young as possible, their birthdays have become confusing over time. That 70’s Show, with an extremely confusing passage of time. The show would obviously have to end in 1979 (midnight January 1, 1980 to be exact), so That 70’s Show spanned three and a half years of time into eight seasons.

That 90’s show may have the teenagers as only 15 years old, but that keeps them reasonably living in Point Place much longer without having to stretch the timeline in the same way that That 70’s Show. From 1995 onwards it means that if That 90’s show enjoys five seasons, there can be a much more natural time progression. If Leia Forman still only comes to Point Places for her summer vacation, having the character younger than her series predecessors — but still at high school age — is the best choice for her. That 90’s showclose-ups.