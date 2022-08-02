The alleged specs of the RTX 4070 Ti leak

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards should only be released in the last months of 2022, but it already raises a lot of expectations on the part of the market. They are expected to deliver high performance, and according to a recent leak, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti model will deliver on that promise.

A leaker’s post revealed that this version will be able to compete head to head with the RTX 3090 Ti, which is currently the company’s most powerful model. Although in the post he does not say that it is this model, it is most likely due to the specifications revealed.

As I have mentioned before, there is an AD104 SKU with a 400W limit.

PG141-SKU331

a full-fat AD104 with 7680FP32

21Gbps 12G GDDR6X

It can easily match RTX 3090 Ti. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 1, 2022

The profile kopite7kimi had already made a post before, with information about a supposed performance test of the GeForce RTX 4080 and the RTX 4070 in the 3DMark Software. Its score attracted a lot of attention, being compared to the score acquired by the RTX 3090 and the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT.

Now, in another post, he revealed that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will use the AD104 GPU with 7,680 CUDA cores or 60 SM units. In addition, it will also have 12 GB of GDDR6X memory with a speed of 12 Gbps on a 192-bit bus. The graphics card will also be equipped with 48 MB of L2 cache and will have a power consumption of 400 W, which is pretty incredible.

That means a 25% increase in core count and a 12x increase in cache when compared to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which comes with a GA104 GPU. Speeds have not yet been confirmed, but as the company is using a TSMC 4N process, clocks are expected to be around 2.0 to 3.0 Ghz.

It is also expected to have a total memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s.

But it is worth remembering that everything is still being seen only as a rumor, so an official confirmation from the company is needed to be sure about the information. If NVIDIA follows its schedule without delay, that will be revealed later this year. However, there is still a risk that the company will end up postponing it to early 2023.

Source: wccftech