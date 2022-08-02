The Boeing 737 MAX debuts in yet another country, and in the colors of a new airline

Image: FlyBonza





Boeing has delivered the first 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Bonza, a new company that becomes the first Australian airline to fly the 737 MAX. This Monday, August 1, Bonza held a reception ceremony to celebrate the milestone and welcome the arrival of the 737-8.

Based at Australia’s Sunshine Coast Airport, Bonza has signaled a commitment to add seven 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet in its first year of operation. The airline is working hard to start flights at the end of septembersubject to regulatory approval.

The airline also launched a national contest on social media platforms to ask locals to help name their planes.

“We are very excited to welcome our first 737 MAX to Sunshine Coast Airport and with so much buzz across the country for Bonza, we hope today will also be exciting for the communities we will be flying to,” said Tim Jordan, CEO of Bonza.

“Our teams are working hard behind the scenes to reach this significant milestone and we can’t wait to start operations in the near future. The 737 MAX’s efficiency, reliability and overall capability will allow us to provide our customers with low-cost flights and the highest level of in-flight comfort.”

More than 40 airlines worldwide are operating the 737 MAX, which has flown more than 720,000 commercial flights, totaling more than 1.8 million flight hours as of the end of 2020.

