The Cryptocurrencies Every Investor Should Be Accumulating Right Now

Analysts have yet to reach consensus on whether the worst of the “crypto winter” is over or not, but most experts agree on at least one thing: during the current bearish momentum, investors targeting the medium to long term have a window. opportunity to accumulate cryptos from solid projects that could explode in value once Bitcoin (BTC) decides to skyrocket again.

Following this primer, trader and angel investor Vinícius Terranova opened his cryptocurrency investment portfolio targeting the next bullish cycle of this asset class, during yesterday’s participation in Cripto+.

The full list has 11 assets, spread across decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, first-tier (which work independently) and second-tier (which depend on others to operate) blockchains. Check out the top five in the video above – two of them you know below.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism (OP) is a second-tier Ethereum (ETH) solution that accelerates transactions at a low cost. Use the technology of rollupswhich allows processing operations outside the main network without abandoning the security of Ethereum, and has the advantage of being able to run any app made for it without adapting the code.

Also praised for offering easy-to-use tools, Optimism launched an airdrop (free distribution) of OP tokens recently.

How do you value?

As with Ethereum, users pay to process transactions on the network, only OP tokens. They are lower, but the expectation is that, with a lower cost, more users will be attracted and the volume can grow to the point of helping the token’s appreciation.

Why buy now?

Although Ethereum is expected to improve after the “Merge” update, scheduled for September, its rates should not be reduced much. That is, the demand for a cheaper solution to use DeFi and NFTs, for example, must continue.

In May, Binance announced support for the Optimism network, which means it will soon be possible to make faster and cheaper deposits and withdrawals of Ethereum and other compatible ERC-20 tokens. Furthermore, the crypto has skyrocketed after the airdrop, signaling that the majority of users who received the crypto for free believe the price is still too low to sell right now.

Given this, the expectation is that Optimism will bring many users when the market returns, which should impact the price of the asset. Today, the solution has a market value of around US$333 million, well below the US$6.5 billion of competitor Polygon (MATIC).

Curve (CRV)

CRV is the token that gives power to vote on changes in Curve Finance, a decentralized application (DeFi app) that operates as an AMM (Automated Market Makeror Automated Market Maker) that runs on Ethereum and allows traders to trade cryptos without intermediaries.

It started with a focus on stablecoins, but it also offers swaps (exchanges) of Ethereum and Bitcoin. To enable these swaps, Curve uses poolsvirtual cryptocurrency tanks that provide liquidity to transactions.

To keep the pool with as many cryptos as possible and ensure high liquidity (the higher the liquidity, the lower the losses to execute transactions), Curve offers an income for those who want to deposit their cryptos in the pools.

Return percentages vary. On August 2, it is at 4.82% per year. But in addition, the platform offers extra income using Curve and MATIC tokens (Curve also runs on Polygon).

How do you value?

The appreciation of the Curve token is linked to the expectation of the platform’s long-term success, a thesis that is reinforced by the solidity of the project so far. It has been around since January 2020, runs on multiple blockchains (in addition to Polygon, it is available on Solana, Fantom, and xDAI) and has remained financially healthy even after the collapse of Earth (LUNA).

According to data from the platform itself, it records average daily earnings of $88,743 and weekly earnings of $621,201. Its weekly volume, including deposits and withdrawals, exceeds $3.1 billion.

Why buy now?

Amid the “crypto winter”, Curve has plummeted in price and is still around 90% below its all-time high. Given its resilience in this period of crisis, it is a project with strong potential to return to its maximum price – for that, the CRV would have to rise by around 500%.

