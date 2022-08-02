The Curious Stories Behind Advances in Modern Medical Procedures | Health

Medicine breaks new ground all the time. Whether using DNA analysis to learn more about certain diseases or rejuvenating human skin cells — there’s always new news about the latest discoveries.

This means you may not hear much about procedures that are now considered routine, such as blood transfusions or anesthesia.

But there was a time when both were as important a novelty as the research that gave rise to vaccines against Covid-19.

Below, BBC Bitesize looks at the origins of four medical breakthroughs that were astounding at the time but are now being realized on a daily basis.

The road to safe blood transfusion

Transferring blood from one person or animal to another for health purposes is not a new concept.. He is even mentioned in Homer’s Odyssey, written about 2,700 years ago.

The possibility of this happening in the real world was first raised in 1628 by physician William Harvey’s description of how blood circulates through our body.

The syringe, which allows treatments to be administered directly into someone’s bloodstream, was another important step.

In the 1650s, different types of syringes were created by scientist Blaise Pascal (as part of his pressure research) and architect Christopher Wren.

The first successful blood transfusion was performed between animals by physician Richard Lower in 1666.

The following year, Jean-Baptiste Denis (aka Denys) attempted a blood transfusion from a lamb to a man who was feeling feverish.

It worked, although it is believed that this happened because the amount of lamb’s blood used was so small that it had no negative effects (it is dangerous to mix animal and human blood, and it is leagues away from the transfusion techniques used today).

Denis continued to perform transfusions until the death of a patient led to a lawsuit. Finally, transfusions were banned by several institutions, including the French parliament.

Transfusions became safer during the 20th century, thanks to Nobel Prize winner Karl Landsteiner’s discovery that there are different types of blood.

It can be fatal for a patient if two incompatible blood types are mixed.

But with an understanding of different blood groups and careful screening, blood transfusions are now part of everyday life in modern surgery.

The pioneering work of Gillies and his team at Queen's Hospital paved the way for the plastic surgery that still takes place today.

Plastic surgery during World War I

World War I was fought using a huge variety of modern weapons. This meant that many soldiers returned home with terrible injuries to their faces and bodies.

One man who wanted to help repair these injuries as much as possible was Harold Gillies, a surgeon from New Zealand.

He was based in England and arranged for any combatants admitted to field hospitals with facial wounds to be sent to him at Cambridge Military Hospital in Aldershot.

As the war continued, Gillies worked hard to get a hospital dedicated to treating facial injuries. This led to the opening of The Queen’s Hospital in Sidcup in 1917.

It was the first unit of its kind in the world, and its aim was to reconstruct patients’ faces as best they could, using tissue from other parts of the body if necessary.

They worked with skin grafts, in which tissues from other parts of the patient’s body were used to cover wounds.

The pioneering work of Gillies and his team at Queen’s Hospital paved the way for plastic surgery that still takes place today.

You might be wondering where the “plastic” part of plastic surgery comes from.

It does not refer to the substance used in the manufacture of toys, milk cartons and candy wrappers.

The name derives from the Greek word plastikos, which means to mold something into a shape, something that early plastic surgeons strove to do when reconstructing their patients.

Anesthesia before surgery in the 19th century

Anesthetizing our entire body (or part of it) before surgery is a regular practice in medicine today.

But anesthesia, as it is called, took time to become a reality.

The story behind this process dates back to 4,000 BC, when opium — from the poppy flower — was used as an anesthetic.

A significant milestone took place on October 16, 1846 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.

William TG Morton successfully demonstrated the application of an anesthetic using chemical ether on patient Edward Gilbert Abbott.

News of the procedure spread quickly. In December of the same year, a doctor named James Robinson used anesthesia to extract a patient’s tooth.

Around the same time, two UK surgeons, William Scott and Robert Liston, were also able to remove limbs from anesthetized patients, the first such surgery in Britain.

Operating the human heart

Ludwig Rehn and Henry Souttar played an important role in the way heart surgeries are performed.

In 1896, Ludwig Rehn was able to stitch (sutures) a wound in a patient’s heart. He made a full recovery, and the operation can be considered the beginning of what is called heart surgery.

Nearly 30 years later, Henry Souttar opened up new possibilities for heart surgery when he operated on a patient’s heart valve at Middlesex Hospital. It was the first time that such an operation had been attempted.