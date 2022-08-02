The ‘exciting and beautiful’ new cast of Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t wait for the 19th season of the medical drama to premiere. Recently, the new episodes got a release date. In addition, the American broadcaster ABC confirmed major reinforcements in the cast – described by a beloved actress as “beautiful and exciting”.

With the confirmation of season 19, Grey’s Anatomy has broken more records and established itself as the longest-running medical drama of all time.

Due to several statements by Ellen Pompeo, the interpreter of the protagonist Meredith, many people thought that Grey’s Anatomy would come to an end in the eighteenth grade. Fortunately, the actress has reached an agreement with the representatives of ABC, thus confirming the 19th season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new cast for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy; check out.

New Grey’s Anatomy Cast Has Actors From Glee and Making Anna

In the Grey’s Anatomy plot, Caterina Scorsone plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd, one of the most important characters in the medical drama.

In a recent interview, the actress praised the new cast members. Season 19 will feature the introduction of several residents at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“The new actors are beautiful and exciting – inside and out. Let’s go!” Scorone commented.

ABC has revealed more details about the new cast of Grey’s Anatomy and the new characters for season 19.

Adelaide Kane, from the historical novel Reinado, plays Jules Millin. The character is described as “the responsible daughter of a family of hippies”.

Another new addition to the Grey’s Anatomy cast is Alexis Floyd. Best known for her performance on the series Making Anna, the actress plays Simone Griffin, “a young woman with a painful connection to Gray Sloan”.

Midori Francis, famous for starring in the acclaimed romance series Dash & Lily, plays Mika Yasuda, the “middle daughter of a family of 8 siblings”.

Harry Shum Jr, known for playing Mike Chang on the series Glee, plays Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan, a “competitive resident”.

Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) completes the new cast of Grey’s Anatomy as resident Lucas Adams.

“We are already memorizing the lines from the first episode. The classic cast is also ready”, commented Caterina Scorsone.

In addition to the new cast, season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy will feature the return of some of the show’s most popular actors.

That is: fans can look forward to the return of Ellen Pompeo (Meredith), Chandra Wilson (Miranda), James Pickens Jr. (Webber), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi) and Chris Carmack (Link).

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres in the United States on October 6, 2022. In the meantime, you can check out all seasons of the series on Star+. Click here to subscribe to the stream.