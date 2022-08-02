“The First Lady”, a series with Viola Davis, canceled after one season

Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson Join Davis, But Don’t Guarantee the Success of “The First Lady”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/2/2022 at 12:40 pm – Updated at 12:54 pm

“The First Lady,” a Showtime series about the lives of notorious first ladies in US history, will not get a second season. according to deadlinethe production starring Viola Davis(“The Woman King”), Michelle Pfeiffer (“Dangerous Minds”) and Gillian Anderson (“Sex Education”) did not achieve desired metrics after high expectations with its debut.

Failing to win the critics, “The First Lady” got only 43% of approval in the Rotten Tomatoes and a very low grade on Metatric: 45. According to general consensus, “The lack of focus and superficial characterization make ‘The First Lady’ a second-rate production”.

“The First Lady” aims to reformulate the existing idea of ​​American leadership from the perspective of women who lived in the White House. Davis portrays Michelle ObamaWhile Anderson appears as Eleanor Roosevelt and Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Dakota Fanning (“The Great”), Clea DuVal (“Anybody Tell?”), Charlie Plummer (“Who are you, Alasca?”), OT Fagbenle, lily rabe, KieferSutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth and Lexi Underwood complete the list.

Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”) assumes the direction of the project that has Cathy Schulman (“The Space Between Us”) as showrunner.

In Brazil, the first season of “The First Lady” is available on Paramount+.

