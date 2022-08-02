The First Lady canceled after first season

Behind the scenes at the White House did not excite the public. After just one season, The First Lady was canceled by Showtime. The channel chose not to renew the history of the first ladies of the United States. Even with a star-studded cast like Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis, the series did not captivate the audience.

In the Showtime original series, the behind-the-scenes look at the White House in Washington is explored like never before. The women, who are portrayed as main characters in the production, made history. Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), for example, led social movements and broke sexist stereotypes.

Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) played Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), while Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Christopher Plummer (Knives and Secrets) played different facets of Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1962). 1945). He was the longest-serving president, elected from 1933 to 1945 as the leader of the United States.

Despite the cancellation, Showtime already had plans for the series’ future. The producers of The First Lady had made it clear their interest in getting into a controversial subject and showing the life of Melania Trump. And Donald’s wife wasn’t the only first lady in the studio planning.

For the coming seasons, Showtime was already discussing the possibility of featuring major figures in US history such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), Martha Washington (1731-1802), Rosalynn Carter and Hillary Clinton.

Aired by Showtime in the United States, the ten episodes of The First Lady are available in the Paramount+ catalogue. Watch the trailer for the first and only season, starring Viola Davis, below: