The King Woman, with Viola Davis, gets a never-before-seen image

Empire magazine released a never-before-seen image of The Woman King, an epic inspired by real events and starring Viola Davis.

“This film is an illustration of the unsurpassed beauty, strength, vulnerability, femininity and sheer power of the black woman,” she begins. “And I believe from the first moment you step into this movie, you’re going to see it in a very beautiful way,” Davis said. Check out the image below:

The film follows the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of a female military group from the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Along with other warriors, she fights against slavers, who threaten to destroy her people. and your honor – check out the trailer.

Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Lashana Lynch are also in the cast.

The screenplay is written by Dana Stevens (Paternity), with Davis and Julius Tennon producing, as well as Maria Bello (Little Giants) and Cathy Schulman (Crash).

Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) gave an interview commenting on the adaptation process for the project.

King Woman opens on September 22.