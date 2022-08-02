The pain of Nigerian’s wife beaten to death in Italy

Vendor Alika Ogorchukwu was killed on a busy street in Civitanova Marce, Italy.

The wife of Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian street vendor murdered on Friday (29/7) in Italy, demands justice.

Ogorchukwu, 39, sold goods on the main street of Civitanova Marce, a coastal town on the Adriatic Sea. According to police, after some contact with the seller, a man beat him to death.

The Nigerian’s wife, Charity Oriachi, gave an interview this Sunday.

“I need justice for my husband. That’s what I want, because the pain is too great for me. I need justice,” asked Charity Oriachi, tearfully.

