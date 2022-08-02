The screams of Giovanna Ewbank and Roberto Setubal. by Moisés Mendes

The anti-racist struggle needed the voice and a slap of a white woman, celebrity and mother of two black children, to transform good fury into the most resounding recent gesture against supremacists.

The fight against the coup needed the manifesto of bankers and liberals from all areas to become the most potent public grievance in defense of Brazilian democracy in Bolsonarian times.

Giovanna Ewbank and Roberto Setubal did for the fight against supremacism and fascism what black mothers and popular forces try and do not always succeed.

Giovanna with the solitary gesture of confronting the Portuguese racist. Setubal as part of the collective act for the preservation of the electoral system, which spread across the country.

It is understandable to ask yourself: what if a black woman, and not a white woman, had slapped the racist in Portugal?

What if it was just the usual leftist militants who had signed the manifesto for democracy?

These are false paradoxes. They are just situations of our time. The impact of Giovanna’s reaction was greater than it would have been, even in Portugal, if the children’s mother had been one of the Angolans who also had their children assaulted on the beach by the same woman.

And the manifesto would have the same predictable impact as a note from the Jurists for Democracy, if it didn’t have big businessmen as signatories.

The headlines about the racism case highlighted Giovanna’s name. The mother of the children attacked had a name to be highlighted.

Headlines about the manifesto for democracy quoted Roberto Setubal and other figures in the Brazilian economic elite. The reaction to the coup came with strong identities.

But, without belittling Giovanna and Setubal, it was and generally are Brazilians without a name in the press who acted fearlessly before her and him.

The grandeur of the gestures of the actress and the banker owes a lot to the anonymous who have been fighting racism and fascism for a long time.

It is black mothers who face the attacks of hyenas against their children on a daily basis, long before Bolsonarism.

They are democracy activists who have taken to the streets since the 2016 coup. Giovanna Ewbank and Roberto Setubal strengthen and expand the reach of these struggles.

Their gestures make black mothers who have children assaulted and murdered (mainly by the police) and democracy activists threatened by fascism less invisible.

May other white mothers scream along with Giovanna and the black mothers and may more bankers, farmers and businessmen sign the manifesto alongside Setubal. But not just because their possessions and their families were threatened.

Let them make a good shout out alongside all those who have been shouting for a long time without headlines in the newspapers and without support from the justice system and the institutions of the Republic.