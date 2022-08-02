“They advanced decisively in the last hours”; Palmeiras prepares announcement of the 8th reinforcement for Abel

After a lot of negotiation, the negotiations seem to have worked out and can be confirmed soon by Verdão

O palm trees thinks of nothing other than the game against Atlético-MG, which will be played this Wednesday (3), for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, in Mineirão, for the first leg. The team led by Abel Ferreira wants to build a good result, precisely to play with more tranquility on the return, at Allianz Parque.

The opponent is excited about Cuca, even though he started with the left foot in the Brazilian Championship, but the paulistas know the great capacity of their squad, especially with the reinforcements and having a great time. Even a draw can be seen well, even more so knowing that the stadium will be extremely crowded in São Paulo next week, helping directly in the pressure.

Off the pitch, obviously following closely the preparation for the continental competition, the board wastes no time and tries to resolve some issues that are still pending, but that are treated as important behind the scenes, especially since it is Bruno Tabatawhich could reach and further increase the quality of the parts available.

After a lot of soap opera and possible twists, the midfielder, in short, should be Verdão’s 8th reinforcement this season, only in 2022: Marcelo Lomba, ex-Internacional; Murilo, ex-Lokomotiv, from Russia; Eduard Atuesta, ex-Los Angeles FC, from the United States; Jailson, former Dalian Pro, from China; Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo; Miguel Merentiel, ex-Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina and José Manuel López, ex-Lanús, from Argentina.

As published by the portal “A Bola”, Negotiations have advanced decisively in recent hours and the agreement is practically closed, with just a few details remaining. The expectation for the number 7 of Sporting, from Portugal, is high, precisely because of the fact that he can be the replacement for Gustavo Scarpa, who has been shining this season.