Top 5 dangerous things you do with your cell phone daily

Below you can find an educational list of 5 dangerous things you always do with your cell phone. Worst of all is that most people have no idea of ​​the risks that each of these habits can bring to health and to the device.

1 – Not updating apps

One of the dangerous mobile things you do constantly is not updating your apps. Over time, it is common for us to forget that some programs are installed on our cell phone, but this is not good and can even be dangerous for you.

Viruses and malware can invade your device through system crashes. Companies are constantly updating their products and services to avoid malicious programs and hackers.

2 – Leave your cell phone permanently plugged in

Although some recent devices have technology that stops charging after the battery reaches 100%. The truth is that this can spend more life cycles on your device and can even overheat the internal system. Over time, the cell phone tends to have defects.

3 – Dangerous things: cell phone too close

Sleeping with your cell phone under your pillow or keeping it close to your face can expose your skin to constant radiation. Although the levels are low, the truth is that little is known about the long-term effects of the cell phone, as it is a relatively new invention. However, experts warn of health risks.

4 – Not cleaning your cell phone is dangerous

Another of the dangerous things you do is not cleaning your phone often. Your smartphone certainly accompanies you anywhere and it is always full of microorganisms, such as bacteria, which can be harmful to health. Always clean your device to have more health and ensure it works well over time.

5 – Using your cell phone in the rain

Most new devices have waterproof technology. However, it is not recommended to use the cell phone on rainy days, under the storm. In addition to electrical waves, the device can have serious defects.