Uber drivers, 99 and other apps will receive?

Taxi drivers from all over the country receive the first installment of the aid of R$ 1 thousand in the next days. The benefit is provided for in the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Electoral Constitution (PEC), approved by the National Congress in July.

These vouchers will serve professionals who work in passenger transport and fall within the rules established by the government. Next, see if app drivers like Uber and 99 will have access to payments.

WELL-Taxi driver

The aid provided for in the PEC will be paid exclusively to taxi drivers registered with the city halls until May 31, 2022. The professional may hold a concession, permit, license or authorization issued by the municipal or district government; or still have authorization issued by the municipal or district government.

Another requirement is to have a valid CNH (National Driver’s License) and CPF.

There will be six monthly installments of BRL 1,000 until December to help taxi drivers purchase the fuel they need to carry out their professional activities. The transfer in August will be doubled, equivalent to this month’s quota and the amount retroactive to July.

Uber and 99 are entitled?

The project’s rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte, proposed expanding the BEm-Taxista for app drivers during the discussion of the matter in the Chamber. Unfortunately, the idea did not receive support and was eventually discarded.

For this reason, workers at companies such as Uber and 99 were not included on the aid payroll.

More than 1.4 million Brazilians currently work as app drivers, according to data from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea). The number represents an increase of more than 600 thousand professionals in just three years.