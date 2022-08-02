UK court clears hospital to withdraw life support from 12-year-old boy in coma | World

A UK court opened the way on Monday for a hospital to withdraw life support from a 12-year-old boy who suffered irreversible brain damage.

Patient Archie Battersbee’s parents tried to stop the Royal Hospital in London from shutting down the respirator.

Archie was found unconscious at his home on April 7. His parents believe he may have participated in an online challenge gone wrong. Doctors claim Archie is brain dead and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interest.

The device should have been turned off this Monday, but there was a delay because the family made an appeal to the UN. The government asked the Justice to make a final decision on the case.

There was an emergency hearing, and the court ruled that the boy’s life support device must remain on until noon on Tuesday.

Woman dies and body remains almost three years forgotten in London apartment

Psychiatric euthanasia: understand this controversial practice and where it is allowed

2 of 2 Archie Battersbee’s mother, center, gives a press conference on July 25, 2022 — Photo: Dominic Lipinski/AP Mother of Archie Battersbee, center, gives a press conference on July 25, 2022 — Photo: Dominic Lipinski/AP

“Continuing to receive life-sustaining treatment is against his (Archie’s) interests and therefore a stay (of the device on), even for a short period of time, is against his interests,” said Judge Andrew Macfarlane.

Several instances of British justice agreed.

Monday’s hearing took place at the request of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which wanted more time to consider the case.

Judges Shouldn’t Have the Final Word, Mom Said

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance said doctors and judges shouldn’t have the final say over Archie’s treatment.

“Archie is my son, it shouldn’t be anyone else’s decision but ours,” she told the BBC.

A religious group, Christian Concern, helped Archie’s family in this case.

It is common for the courts to make decisions in cases where parents and doctors disagree about the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take precedence over the right of parents to decide what is best for their children.

Alistair Chesser, medical director of the Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said “the plan to withdraw treatment will proceed unless the court determines otherwise.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to Archie’s family at this difficult time,” he said.