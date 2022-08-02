Umma’s ending explained: How are Amanda and Chris saved from Umma’s spirit? (spoilers)

umma starring Sandra Oh is now available to stream on Netflix, and this is one horror movie you definitely don’t want to miss. I mean Sandra Oh in a horror movie? Sign me up please!

umma is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Iris K. Shim. Sam Raimi produced the film under his Raimi Productions banner, along with Stage 6 Films and Starlight Media. In addition to Oh, the incredibly talented cast includes Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi.

The story follows a single mother named Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter Chris (Fivel Stewart), who live a quiet life on a secluded rural farm. But one day, Amanda’s uncle shows up at the farm with the remains of Amanda’s mother from Korea. With her mother’s cremated ashes in her possession, Amanda becomes haunted by her mother’s ghost and fears she will turn into her.

if you watched umma in full and need an explainer or are just curious about how it all ends, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve given a breakdown of the ending just below.

SPOILER WARNING: Major spoilers for umma below!

umma final

Amanda finally buries her mother’s ashes after her spirit has haunted her for days, but she doesn’t give her the proper, traditional burial she wanted. Instead, Amanda tosses the urn containing her mother’s ashes into a hole along with a photo and begins dumping dirt over the hole. Of course, this angers her mother’s spirit, and she retaliates by possessing her.

Later, Chris returns home to find the urn and picture of Amanda’s mother on a table and childhood pictures of Amanda and her mother on the walls. She hears Amanda humming and finds her sitting outside dressed in a hanbok. Chris is startled by Amanda’s strange behavior, but overhears her when she says it’s time to pay her respects by making a jesa.

As Amanda prepares the ceremony, she informs Chris what a jesa is. Chris doesn’t understand why they are making a jesa since they don’t believe it. So Amanda tries to force Chris to attend the ceremony, but Chris refuses. Remember, Amanda is possessed by her mother’s spirit, but Chris doesn’t know it at this point in the movie. As Amanda’s mother talks through Amanda to Chris, she explains how she used to torture Amanda when she would disobey. That’s when Chris realizes that Amanda is possessed. Amanda’s mother walks towards Chris with a lamp to try to hurt her, but Chris pushes her away and runs away.

While fleeing, Chris sees a bloody feather on the floor. She picks it up and looks around to see a kumiho fox eating a chicken. This scares her even more and she keeps running. Amanda’s mother catches up to her and attacks her. As Amanda’s mother tries to hurt Chris, Chris tries to talk to his mother. It seems to be working, but not quite. It takes Chris to drop the mask on Amanda’s face for Amanda to escape her mother’s grasp and return to her body.

How are Amanda and Chris saved from Umma?

As Amanda and Chris are about to leave, Amanda is pulled into her mother’s grave, where she confronts her mother on a spiritual plane. Amanda forgives her mother for abusing her and says she understands how hard it was to live in a foreign country where she didn’t know the language and had a hard time adapting. But Amanda also explains to her mother that this didn’t give her the right to hurt her and force her to stay home.

After discussing past traumas, Amanda and her mother come to some form of reconciliation. Amanda tells her mother that she will give her a proper jesa, but she has to leave for good. Amanda’s mother apparently accepts the terms and disappears. So Amanda finally manages to crawl to the surface.

The next morning, Amanda and Chris give Amanda’s mother a proper burial. Then Chris’ phone rings, signaling that she has received a message. She tells Amanda that “he’s on his way”. Who is Chris talking about?

Chris going to college in Umma?

Yea! The message Chris received was from Danny. He was telling her he was going to pick her up to take her to college. As soon as Chris got the message, she and Amanda headed home to finish packing. So they went outside and loaded all of Chris’ belongings into Danny’s truck. Amanda and Chris hug before Chris gets into Danny’s truck and they hit the road.

The last scene of the film shows Amanda’s mother’s graveyard with someone in a hanbok next door, watching Chris leave. The mysterious person is probably Umma, Amanda’s mother.

what did you think about ummais ending? Let us know in the comments section below.