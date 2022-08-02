University professor arrested for killing student in US

A university professor was arrested on suspicion of killing a student in Georgia (USA). Richard Sigman, 47, would have murdered Anna Jones, 18, on Saturday (30), according to US TV NBC News. The case took place at the University of West Georgia.

Police said the docent was kicked out of a pizzeria after a fight and went to the parking lot. Still unnerved by the disagreement, he shot at a car parked at the scene and hit Anna.

The corporation confirmed that Sigman was arrested and will answer for murder, in addition to three counts of assault and possession of a firearm. Anna was rescued and taken to the hospital, but ended up dying.

The professor appeared in court yesterday afternoon and was denied bail, according to police. He remains in the Carroll County Jail until at least September 2, which is the date of his next hearing.

He was due to start teaching at the university in September, but was fired even before that due to Anna’s death.

In a statement, Brendan Kelly, president of the university, lamented the incident. “On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community,” he said. And according to the institution, they are collaborating with the Police Department of Carollton to resolve the case.