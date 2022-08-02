US court sues Idaho over law banning abortion even in emergencies | World

On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Idaho over a state law that imposes a near-absolute ban on abortion for patients who need to have the procedure performed in emergency medical situations.

Approved in 2020 and due to take effect later this month, the law makes abortion a crime punishable by up to five years in prison. The ban has exceptions for cases of rape or incest, if reported to authorities before admission to hospital, or to prevent the death of the pregnant person.

“Today, the message from the Department of Justice is clear: if a patient comes to the ER with a medical emergency that endangers the patient’s life or health, the hospital must provide the necessary treatment to stabilize that patient,” he said. US Attorney General Merrick Garland at a news conference. “That includes abortion, when that’s the necessary treatment.”

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction against the state that prohibits enforcement of the law. The US District Court for Idaho also asked the court to rule that state law violates federal statutes.

The Justice Department’s main argument is that state law violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (Emtala). That’s because the text requires hospitals that receive funds from the government-run health insurance system, Medicare, to provide necessary treatments in medical emergencies.

“When a physician reasonably determines that the necessary stabilizing treatment is an abortion, state law cannot prohibit the provision of such care,” officials said in a statement.

The legislation, however, makes it a crime to perform an abortion in most circumstances. Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta told a news conference that the law “puts on physicians the burden of proving at trial, after arrest and indictment, that they are not criminally responsible.”

In March, Idaho became the first state to enact a six-week abortion ban, modeled on a Texas law that authorizes citizens to sue providers of the procedure.

The lawsuit is the Justice Department’s first legal battle over reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade of 1973, which recognized the constitutional right of pregnant people to abortion.