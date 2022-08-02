Viola Davis as Michelle Obama series canceled







Photo: Publicity / Showtime / Modern Popcorn

The American pay channel Showtime has canceled the anthology series “The First Lady”, about the First Ladies of the USA. The attraction failed to chart among the public and drew negative reviews.

“Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the channel said in a statement. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our incredible cast, led by executive producers Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedication to telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.”

The 1st season of the anthology series covered three different eras of the White House with the interpretation of famous actresses. Viola Davis (“The Suicide Squad”) played Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) played Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) played Betty Ford.

But despite the talent involved, screenwriter Aaron Cooley’s creation (“Best. Worst. Finde. Of. All.”) did not convince. Even with the direction of the Danish Susanne Bier, who has already won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film (for “In a Better World”) and the Emmy for Best Direction in a Miniseries (for “The Night Manager”), the production was considered mediocre, with only 41% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator.

If renewed, the attraction would tell the story of other First Ladies in its 2nd season.