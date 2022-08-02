Visa gets involved in pedophilia lawsuit

Visa could be held liable for helping Pornhub monetize underage videos (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Visa, one of the world’s largest financial services and payments companies, could be held responsible for helping pornography site operator MindGeek monetize sexual videos involving children. The decision was made by Judge Cormac Carney, of the state of California, in the United States.

In the case Serena Fleites v. MindGeek and others, Visa filed a request to withdraw from defendant status, but according to the judge Visa “intended to help MindGeek monetize child pornography” as it continued to offer its payment processing services after learning that the company failed to remove videos featuring minors from its platforms.

The allegations in the lawsuit stem from a sexually explicit video posted on Pornhub, in which the victim was a teenager at the time. Despite being notified that the video was illegal, Pornhub reportedly took weeks to take the video down, allowing it to be downloaded and re-uploaded to the platform over and over again, earning ad revenue with each new view.

“Visa lent MindGeek a much-needed tool – its payments network – with the alleged knowledge that there was a large amount of monetized child pornography on MindGeek websites,” Carney writes.

The payments company only temporarily cut its contract with Pornhub after a New York Times report suggested the platform was knowingly allowing illegal videos. The judge’s decision takes this fact into account, believing that the decision to remove 10 million videos after the report had been taken by MindGeek after pressure from Visa.

“Visa is not being asked to police ‘the billions of individual transactions it processes each year,’” the judge says. “You are simply being asked to refrain from offering the tool with which an alleged known criminal entity carries out its crimes.”

In response to Variety, the payments giant called the decision “disappointing”, saying it does not condone the use of its network for illegal activities, but “we continue to believe that Visa is an improper defendant in this case”.