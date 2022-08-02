“Was the White House hacked?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin: The country’s Foreign Ministry questioned “with whom exactly” the Americans intend to discuss a replacement for the New Start

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted with irony to the proposal made earlier by US President Joe Biden to start negotiations “immediately” on a new treaty to replace the New Start, a pact between the two countries that limits the number of nuclear weapons and which will expire in 2026.

The agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons, with a maximum of 1,550 warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two countries, on land, sea or air. This is the last remaining disarmament agreement between the two nuclear powers.

“Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked?” a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Reuters. “If this is still a serious intention, who exactly do they intend to discuss this with?”

In the note in which he spoke about the opening of negotiations, Biden warned that any negotiation “requires a partner willing to act in good faith” and mentioned that “Russia’s brutal and unjustified aggression in Ukraine has destroyed peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on the fundamental principles of the international order”.

“In this context,” he said, “Russia should show that it is prepared to resume nuclear weapons control work with the US.”