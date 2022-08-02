what we know about the live action with Margot Robbie

That Barbie marked generations, whether through dolls or movies, is not news to anyone. But apparently, the story of the Mattel doll promises to keep winning over the public.

The news that Barbie would get a live action excited netizens and fans of the doll. But the bad news is that we will still have to wait a while to check out the production, as the premiere is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

To lessen your curiosity, stay on top of everything that is already known about the live action from Barbie!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds play the leads in the live action Barbie. | Photo: Editing / Reproduction

Plot, Direction and Cast Confirmed

The official synopsis of the film, which belongs to the studios of Warner Bros.has not yet been released and has generated a lot of curiosity, since the work has Greta Gerwing in the direction, responsible for films such as Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2019).

In an interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, commented:

People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ then they hear that Greta Gerwing is going to write and direct it and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’

What is already known about the plot is that Margot Robbie (Suicide squad) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) will play, respectively, the protagonists Barbie and Ken. According to the website deadline, in the plot, Barbie would be expelled from Barbieland for not being “perfect enough”. Lost, she ventures into the real world and begins to discover what true happiness is.

In the cast, we already have other names confirmed. Are they:

Emma Mackey

Will Ferrell

Simu Liu

America Ferrera

Michael Cera

Kate McKinnon

Alexandra Shipp

Emerald Fennell

Ncuti Gatwa

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Issa Rae

Ariana Greenblatt

Rhea Perlman

Sharon Rooney

Scott Evans

Ana Cruz Kayne

Ritu Arya

Jamie Demetriou

Connor Swindells

Hari Nef

According to the journalist The New York TimesKyle Buchanan, actors Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play other versions of Ken in the film, and Issa Rae and Hari Nef would play other versions of Barbie.

“One of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” Margot Robbie says of Barbie live action

In an interview with The Sun, Margot Robbie talked about the script for live action Barbie, written by Greta Gerwing.

When I read the script, I genuinely thought, ‘This is one of the best scripts I’ve ever read.’ I needed to be part of this story. I remember talking to Ryan (Gosling) before we started shooting and we were so excited to be a part of this amazing script. Whatever people expect the Barbie movie to be, they need to totally rethink why Greta did something special here. said the actress

Margot Robbie also commented on her character, and how the live action will explore a different side of what we usually see in Barbie: “Barbie is quite an example. She was a surgeon in the early 1970s, when only a small percentage of women applied to study medicine,” she commented.

The production really promises to surprise! But will it live up to expectations?! Let’s look forward to it!

__________________________________

By Giovana Rodrigues – Speak!