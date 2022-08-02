When do the new episodes of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ premiere?

The series, which is already renewed for a third season, will have weekly episodes.

After its successful debut in 2021, “Only Murders in The Building” has returned for its second season, with new mysteries and new characters. The newest darling of Star+ has Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in the main cast.

The new wave of episodes will continue to be weekly, coming to streaming on Tuesdays, starting at 4 am. The second season will have 10 episodes and will not be the last, since the protagonists have already confirmed a third season.

The story revolves around three residents of the Arconia building who love true crime podcasts. When a murder occurs in the building, Mabel, Charles and Oliver decide to investigate the case and document everything in a new podcast series.

Check out the episode release schedule: