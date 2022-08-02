did not disappear

Known for several performances on television, Taumaturgo Ferreira is a little far from the small screen, it is true, which does not mean that he has left the universe of the arts.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Artist

He is an active user of Instagram, where he shows moments of his daily life, through videos, photos and his relationship with music, for example.

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

iron island

Among his most recent works is the series ‘Ilha de Ferro’, shown on TV Globo in 2018, in which he played the serene Buddha. The production drew attention for the quality of the elaborate psychological thriller.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Raquel Cunha)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Second season

The actor also participates in the second season of ‘Ilha de Ferro’, available on Globo Play and which features Cauã Reymond, Maria Casadevall, Rômulo Estrela and Mariana Ximenes, among other stars, in the cast.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Magnificent 70

Alongside Maria Luiza Mendonça, Marcos Winter and Simone Spoladore, Ferreira also participated in the second and third seasons of ‘Magnífica 70’ (2015 – 2018), available on HBO Brazil.

(Photo: Publicity)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Dictatorship

The series is based on a script written by Toni Marques and goes deep into the reality of Brazilian History, through the universe of the movie ‘Boca do Lixo’ and its relationship with the censorship bodies of the time.

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Versatility

Taumaturgo, born on January 17, 1956, played characters of the most diverse styles on TV. His career is full of surprises and good memories.

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Record TV

In 2015, Taumaturgo appeared as Aion, in the episode ‘A Mulher Cananeia’, of the soap opera ‘Milagres de Jesus’, on RecordTV.

(Photo: Publicity / Record TV)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Joseph of Egypt

In 2013, on the same channel, he participated in the hit ‘Joseph of Egypt’, as Potiphar, the commander of the Egyptian pharaoh’s guard who bought Joseph, son of Jacob, as a slave.

(Photo: Publicity / Record TV)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

mutants

Before that, he was also part of the cast of ‘Os Mutantes: Caminhos do Coração’, in 2008, and ‘Caminhos do Coração’ (2007).

(Photo: Playback / RecordTV)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Celebrity

On TV Globo, he was featured in the soap opera ‘Celebridade’, in 2003. He played the character Nelito, a kind of videomaker, who, nowadays, would be a success on YouTube.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

The Carnation and the Rose (2000)

But perhaps his most remarkable character on TV was that of the innocent Januário, in ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’ (2000).

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

January

He stole the show when in the skin of the good-natured redneck who won a fortune when he discovered he was the son of millionaire Joaquim, played by Carlos Vereza.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Soap operas

In addition to ‘O Cravo e a Rosa’ (2000), Taumaturgo was in other titles of the station, such as ‘A Patroeira’ (2001), ‘Andando nas Nuvens’ (1999) and ‘Renascer’ (1993).

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Top Model

Written by Antônio Calmon and Walther Negrão, ‘Top Model’ (1989) was a hit at the time and a milestone in the actor’s career. At 7pm, the public followed the meetings and disagreements of Duda (Malu Mader), a successful model who is in love with the “rebel” Lucas, played by Taumaturgo Ferreira.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Lucas

Lucas is a street artist who flees to Rio de Janeiro in order to find an unknown father, with only a clue his mother wrote before she died. It is in the wonderful city where he meets and falls in love with Duda.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Wedding

Malu Mader and Taumaturgo Ferreira met on the recordings of the miniseries ‘Anos Dourados’ (1986) and got married in the same year. They stayed together until 1989. For the Extra website, the actor said, in an interview given in 2021: “I dated millions of other actresses that nobody knows about”. In 2019, he started a relationship with architect Janne Saviano.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

theater

The career of Taumaturgo Ferreira has already started with great debuts. He began his artistic life in the theater, participating in productions by Molière and William Shakespeare.

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

TV

His first soap operas were in Band: ‘Cara a Cara’ (1979) ‘Pé de Vento’ (1980), ‘Os Imigrantes’ (1981), Rosa Baiana (1981) and ‘Sabor de Mel’ (1983).

(Photo: Publicity / TV Globo)



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.


19/19 SLIDE SHOW