Who they are and how they play Ferraresi and Bustos, possible SPFC reinforcements

In search of more options for Rogério Ceni’s squad, São Paulo wants an agreement with City Football Group, owner of Manchester City and 11 other clubs around the world, in order to have two more reinforcements in this transfer window: Nahuel Ferraresi and Nahuel Bustos.

Despite the coincidence in the names, they stop there. The Venezuelan Ferraresi is 23 years old and is a defender, while the Argentinian Bustos, 24 years old, is a forward.

According to Bruno Andrade, columnist for UOL, Tricolor has been monitoring Feraresi since the beginning of July. The City group agrees to definitively negotiate 50% of the Venezuelan’s economic rights. To release him, the Premier League team asks for around 1 million euros (approximately R$ 5.3 million). With no money, São Paulo negotiates a free loan for one year, with an option to buy.

Despite being Venezuelan, he excelled on Argentine pitches before being signed by the City group. He passed through Vélez Sarsfield, Ferro Carril and Nueva Chicago, returned to Deportivo Táchira and had his rights acquired by City. Then, a new pilgrimage took place, this time through Montevideo Torque-URU, Peralada-ESP, Porto B, Moreirense and Estoril, the last three in Portugal.

In the 2021/2022 season, for Estoril, he started in 23 of the 24 games he played for the Portuguese club. He also stood out for the Venezuela national team.

In the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, 1.88m Ferraresi started in 13 of Venezuela’s 18 games in the competition. On average, he made two tackles and two interceptions each time he entered the field. With Arboleda injured, who should not play again this season, hiring a defender is a priority for São Paulo.

Another reinforcement for the attack

In addition to the Venezuelan defender, São Paulo is negotiating with the City group for the arrival of another player. Revealed by Talleres-ARG, Nahuel Bustos is 24 years old and can add to the team playing on the sides of the field or forming an attacking duo with another reference striker.

After Talleres, he went through Pachuca-MEX, until his rights were acquired by the City group, which lent him to Girona-ESP. For the Spanish team, he showed above all mobility in the matches in which he played. In all, last season he started 15 of the 38 games he played.

He showed great scorer by scoring 11 goals in the Second Division of Spain, in addition to having given two passes to goal. The patterns of the proposed negotiation to have Bustos are similar to those that could make Ferraresi disembark at Morumbi. According to ESPN Brazil, only the final adjustments of the one-year loan would be needed.

If hired until the 15th of this month, they will be able to compete in the Brasileirão. To be able to play in the Sudamericana, São Paulo needs to advance in the competition, since registration for the quarterfinals has already been closed. In the Copa do Brasil, even if the Tricolor advance, they will not be able to play, since the period for registering new athletes has already been closed.

Last week, the Morumbi club signed Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo and goalkeeper Felipe Alves. For the season, he had already brought goalkeeper Jandrei, side Rafinha, midfielder Colorado, midfielders Patrick, Nikão and Alisson and striker Marcos Guilherme.